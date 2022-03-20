Texas vs Purdue – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Texas University Longhorns are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday at 8:40 EST. This game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as Texas will be coming in at 22-11 and Purdue will be coming in at 28-7. Both teams looked good in their first-round matchups, and they’re hoping that they can continue that play and advance to the next round of the March Madness Tournament.

Texas vs Purdue – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Texas vs Purdue

📊 Record: Texas(22-11), Purdue(28-7)

📅 Date: March 20th, 2022

🕛 Time: 8:40 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum

🎲 Odds: Purdue(-3.5), Texas(+3.5)

Texas vs Purdue Odds

The Longhorns and the Boilermakers are set to meet on Sunday. Purdue is the favorite in this one according to the books, but not by much.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline, one of the best CBB betting sites.



Texas vs Purdue Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Sunday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

RELATED: March Madness Betting Sites

Texas vs Purdue Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the sweet-16 round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Texas Was Impressive In Round 1

In round one of the NCAA tournament, the Texas Longhorns sent home the ACC tournament champions, the Virginia Tech Hokies. They looked great throughout the entire contest and ended up winning by eight points.

They were able to get big contributions out of a few of their guys as five players on the Longhorns finished with double figures.

Andrew Jones led the way with 21 points.

Is Purdue A Bit Overhyped?

The Purdue Boilermakers are going to be coming into this one after an interesting season. They’re currently 28-7, but there are some questions about if this team is a tad overrated. They did end up taking care of the Yale Bulldogs in the first round as they won by an impressive 22 points.

Jaden Ivey did his normal thing by scoring 22 points and they also got other contributions from guys like Zach Edey.

If Purdue is going to want to find the success that some people think they can in this tournament, they’re going to have to rely on guys like Jaden Ivy to continue playing this type of level of basketball.

March Madness Betting Trends — Texas vs Purdue

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Texas Trends

15 games have gone OVER and 18 have gone UNDER this season.

13-19-1 ATS this season.

Purdue Trends

18 games have gone OVER and 17 have gone UNDER this season.

14-20-1 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks – Texas vs Purdue

For this game, I really like the Texas Longhorns to win outright. I’m personally one of those guys who thinks that this Purdue team is a tad overrated and I don’t really think that they’re going to do that well this one. Texas had an interesting season that saw them beat a few high-level teams in the Big 12, but also get blown out against some of the high-level teams in the Big 12.

I think that the Big 12 has a slight advantage this year over the Big Ten.

I’m going to ride with my gut in this one and say that Texas takes care of business.

Get free March Madness bets for the Texas vs Purdue game at BetOnline below.