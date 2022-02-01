Texas A&M vs Tennessee College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this SEC matchup, the Texas A&M Aggies will attempt to knock off the number 22 team in the country, the Tennessee Volunteers. This could be a statement win for the Aggies to get into the tournament. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Texas A&M vs Tennessee Prediction for the game today.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Game Info

Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 4-4 in SEC) vs No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena — Knoxville, Tennessee

Coverage: SECN

Texas A&M vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Texas A&M vs Tennessee college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

MoneyLine: TAM: (+520) | TEN (-700)

Point Spread: TAM: +11.5 (-110) | TEN -11.5 (-110)

Total: 131.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas A&M vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers, led by Santiago Vescovi and freshman star, Kennedy Chandler, come into this conference game coming off a one-point loss against Texas. They are 5-3 in January and look to keep that up in February, with one month till the NCAA tournament. They are a very balanced group that should keep A&M contained and force them to be uncomfortable. They play this game at home, in which they are 11-0 at, hinting that they should win. There’s no easy win in the SEC, but here’s one both teams desperately want and need.

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Aggies are coming off a devastating loss to South Carolina (13-7, 4-4 SEC), and they have dropped 4 straight games. The Aggies are sputtering and need this win badly to revive their NCAA tournament hopes but will need to lean on Henry Coleman and Marcus Williams to do so. Quenton Jackson off the bench is a key for them also, as he is averaging 12.9 points per game. We will see what type of game we will see from these team and if A&M can get a signature win on the road. You can watch this one on SEC Network at 7 PM ET.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee College Basketball Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone over in 11 of Texas A&M’s last 14 games.

Texas A&M is 1-4 straight up (SU) in their last 5 SEC Matchups.

Tennessee is 12-8 ats this season

Tennessee is 4-2 ats in their last 6 games

The over has hit 2 of the last 6 game Tennessee has played.

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Tennesse is by far the better team as shown on paper and on the standings report. Tennessee also has one heck of a defense to be able to stop A&M. Yes, Kentucky did put up 107 on that defense, but other than that no team has touched 80 points on them. If A&M can get going early and Quenton produces off the bench A&M can get a signature win, but they’re sputtering and lacking confidence. The Vols should take care of business, but I don’t expect a blowout.

Our College Basketball betting Texas A&M vs Tennessee prediction tonight will be Texas A&M +11.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Tennessee a 90.5 % chance to win.

Pick: Texas A&M +11.5

