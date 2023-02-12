NBA
The Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks For Super Bowl 2023
NFL fans that want to bet on Super Bowl 2023 with Bitcoin can sign up for Lucky Block and receive a 15% cashback offer for Eagles vs Chiefs.
The Best Super Bowl Bitcoin Betting Sites
- Lucky Block — Best Super Bowl Odds + 15% Cashback Offer
- BetOnline — $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- BetUS — Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets
- MyBookie — $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada — Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Bitcoin Bonus
Lucky Block — 15% Cashback on All Losses for First 7 Days
Lucky Block is letting NFL fans reduce their risk when betting on the 2023 Super Bowl.
New members can claim a 15% cashback bonus for the first 7 days after opening an account.
An industry leader in crypto betting, Lucky Block supports nine different cryptocurrency payment options, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.
Not only is Lucky Block one of the best Bitcoin betting sites but it also has some of the best Super Bowl odds in the industry. In fact, it is offering more value on the moneyline for both the Eagles and the Chiefs than any other sportsbook this weekend.
How To Claim Your Super Bowl Offer at Lucky Block:
- Click here to sign up to Lucky Block
- Deposit funds into your Lucky Block account
- Receive 15% cashback on all losses for the first 7 days
Terms and Conditions:
- 15% cashback applies to net losses for first 7 days only
- The day that you sign up is considered as ‘Day 1’
- Minimum amount credited is €1
How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN in the US:
- Click here to visit ExpressVPN
- Download and Install the VPN Client
- Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
- Visit Lucky Block Casino
How To Place A Bet On The Super Bowl At Lucky Block
Lucky Block makes betting on the Super Bowl quick and easy.
After signing up, members can start placing their bets right away.
Here is how to place your first bet on the Super Bowl at Lucky Block:
- Navigate to the ‘American Football’ section
- Select your Super Bowl bet and add it to your betslip
- Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet
Why Join Lucky Block To Bet On The Super Bowl?
Here are some reasons why NFL fans trust Lucky Block when betting on Super Bowl Sunday:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- No taxes on winnings
- Better lines and odds on all races
- Crypto betting available
Super Bowl Picks
Selected bets at Lucky Block for the Chiefs v Eagles:
Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final
Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers
Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750
Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards
Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games
Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114
Super Bowl Betting Odds
For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to Lucky Block.
Moneyline:
Philadelphia Eagles: -119 | KC Chiefs: +101
Point Spread:
Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
Total Points:
Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110
*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change
