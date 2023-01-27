The Internet remembers Kobe Bryant with love on his third death anniversary

Kobe Bryant really was a special kind of player. Not just because he played for the same team all of his career, or because he competed for 20 straight seasons at the top of his game, or because he won the NBA championship five times. Kobe Bryant was special because he was a great person in general, as the internet just poured with love yesterday after it was the third anniversary of his death.

On January 26th, 2020, the former Lakers star shared a chartered helicopter with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and other parents who were flying to a girls basketball tournament in the Calabasas hills west of Los Angeles in a fog. That sad day, the helicopter crashed and all nine people aboard passed away, as federal safety officials blamed the pilot error for the wreck.

Three years later, Kobe is very much alive in the minds and hearts of every person who loves the basketball sport. Just last night, after Julius Randle dropped 37 points in the Knicks’ overtime win against the Celtics, he sends a message to Bryant’s family. When asked if he felt inspired by the legend during his incredible performance he said, “absolutely, it was on my heart heavy. It’s a tough day but hopefully his looking down, proud”.

Watch the YouTube link below as he calls Kobe a “pioneer” to the game:

Just as the All-Star Game is around the corner, yesterday he was in the news as LeBron James earned his 19th straight All-Star selection, and broke the tie with Kobe for longest streak.

The internet went into a sorrowful yet celebratory fever, as many decided to mourn Kobe with amazing memories of his time on court. Remember the time he clashed against Michael Jordan, and the former Bulls champion fell to the ground below him? Bryant was so full of adrenaline, he yelled at the ref while Jordan was still under him. Soon after they just laughed it out!

RIP Kobe Bryant. Still one of my all time favorite videos 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/IhphTolQD5 — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) January 26, 2023

Even other teams from other sports honored the late great Lakers star. Kobe was always fond of Barcelona Futbol Club, one of the most important soccer teams in the world, as the basketball icon considered himself a fan of the sport and went over to Spain to visit the club’s headquarters many times.

Three years without Kobe Bryant.

Miss you, Mamba. 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/VLLTW87aba — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 26, 2023

As some people decided to remember him as the great basketball legend he is, others just wanted to recall what an exceptional father he proved to be, always fun, supportive, making his girls smile and laugh out loud.

I know Kobe Bryant is & always will be a basketball legend, but when I think of him, this is the image that comes to mind. He was the ultimate girl dad. He made it something to be — to honor, to be proud of. That alone changes lives. It changes men. It changes how girls grow up. pic.twitter.com/z8l4pjb95e — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 26, 2023

Of course, he was all over the news. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, J. Will and Molly Qerim dedicated a special report on the “Black Mamba” last night, over curious anecdotes and heartfelt testimonies.

“He was one of the most brilliant dudes I’ve ever seen. His hard work, his dedication, his work on his craft. His love for his family and the love for the game. We got to know a lot more about him after he passed away…”, Smith said on air.

Watch just how touching this moment was for ESPN’s expert in the following video:

Some legends of the game you just can’t forget. We will no doubt enjoy more of Kobe’s greatest moments as the years go by.