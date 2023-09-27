The Vault Slots Review 2023 – Play The Vault Slot at Top Casinos

The Vault is one of the new slot games designed by Microgaming and Snowborn Games. This is a 20-payline slot, which can be wagered between 0.20 coins and 44 coins per spin. There are numerous fun bonus features to try out in the game. Playing this game requires just clicking in the box above for the free play version. You don’t need to make any real money deposits or registration at online gambling platforms.

This online slot is available at many online casinos in demo versions. You don’t have to make real money deposits to enjoy this game. This offers a chance to understand the game before downloading a real money slots app.

Best Online Casinos for The Vault Slot

The Vault online slot is available in some of the most reliable online casinos in the industry. The best options are introduced below:

Wild Casino: The best online casino to try out The Vault. More than 500 games are available on Wild Casino. BetOnline: Superb library of over 300 slots from leading developers. The site supports a wide range of payment options, including MasterCard, Visa, and Bitcoin. Bovada: $3,000 welcome bonus with a low wagering requirement of 25x. This is a mobile-friendly casino, available for Android and iOS users. Slots.lv: Best for playing top online slots in practice mode on mobile. Welcome bonuses of $7,500 are available on this platform. Ignition: Daily slots leaderboards for more excitement and extra prizes. There are more than 300 slot and table games on the site. MyB Casino: Home of the best 3D slots from Betsoft and other providers. The casino offers a 100% reload bonus up to $1,000. Cafe Casino: 250% welcome bonus for slots and various weekly promotions. Cafe Casino has fast and secure payouts. More than 250 online casino games. Las Atlantis: All of the best RTG slots and a $14,000 welcome bonus. 24/7 support teams are available to provide solutions to players’ issues. Big Spin: Fast and secure banking through major cryptocurrencies. The casino is licensed and regulated by the Government and Laws of Curacao. Red Dog: Daily slots bonuses and progressive jackpots of over $1 million. The casino offers a 225% welcome bonus plus $30 no deposit bonus.

The Vault Slot Overview

Play The Vault for Free

Among the many benefits of playing many online slot games from Microgaming is the possibility of practicing for free. The Vault is one of the options that the developer has provided a demo mode for.

The bonus features and gameplay are the same for the free versions. For this reason, free plays offer the chance to understand how the game works. The respin features can also be put to test, giving you an idea of the number of free spins you can trigger. There is no risk of losing real money by practicing.

Many online casinos offer the free slot demo version of The Vault slot.

The Vault Features

Much like many slots from Microgaming, The Vault was designed with numerous features that are worth exploring.

Bonuses

The Vault online slot was not designed with a standard bonus round. Yet, its respin feature makes up for this, offering free spins.

You can trigger the respin feature automatically anytime at least two bonus icons show up on the screen. The icons are locked in position when the reels spin for free. The respin feature begins again anytime at least one bonus icon is added.

The respin feature continues until there are no more new bonus symbols or the free spins mode is triggered by five of them.

Also known as the Vault Bonus, the free spins mode starts with 10 rounds and a 3x multiplier for the wins. During this mode, special 1+ and 1X symbols can appear on the screen, increasing the number of free spins and the multiplier, respectively. Furthermore, the middle reel is wild for the duration of the free spins.

Progressive Jackpots

There are no progressive jackpots in the Vault slot. However, the numerous bonus features in this Microgaming’s online slot make this game worth exploring.

Megaways

This Microgaming slot does not make use of a megaway engine unlike many Microgaming slots.

Scatter Symbols

Scatter icons are not present in The Vault online slot.

Multipliers

Multipliers in The Vault online slot increase your winnings by a certain amount. For instance, landing 3, 4, or 5 Wild Diamond icons awards you a 2.5×, 12.5×, or 100× multiplier respectively. Similarly, collecting 3, 4, or 5 silver symbols will reward you with 1.25×, 6.25×, or 25× stake respectively.

Autoplay

The autoplay option ensures that players can allow the computer to handle a consecutive number of automatic spins. The function in The Vault online slot supports 100 automatic spins.

The Vault Gameplay & Buttons

As we advance with The Vault review, it’s time to take a closer look at the gameplay provided. Overall, it isn’t the smoothest gaming experience since the respin feature will interrupt the flow quite often. It does however make things more exciting with regards to the dedicated sound effects and animations.

When you play The Vault slot machine online, you can enjoy 3D graphics and suspenseful music. The visuals are modern and the game can easily hold its own against newer releases. Maybe the 3D thief can use a little brushing up but it isn’t that noticeable.

There is still some room for improvement as the game uses five standard card icons and the winning animation is quite basic. All in all, we like the visuals and feel that the sounds add to the overall gameplay. It is one of the few slots games where we didn’t want to turn off the music right away.

Themes

The detailed theme is one of the biggest selling points of the game. The action takes place in a museum and the thief must pass a series of lasers to get to the safe. We appreciate the attention to detail here as the vault lasers shut down when bonus symbols land on the screen.

The theme changes during the free spins, showing the thief inside the vault and in front of the priceless pink diamond. The next step is to hack the security system with a tablet and secure those massive wins.

The reel themes are characterized by a bank vault thief, dressed in a futuristic outfit. The background is designed in 3D, which makes it look super realistic. The right side of the reel features the vault that they are planning to rob. There are also ancient statues at the end of a long hallway. So, the game’s design shows you what the narrative is.

Special Symbols In The Vault Deluxe

Microgaming designs its online slots with numerous special symbols that boost players’ winning chances, and The Vault is no different. Some special symbols to target in the high limit slots include the Wild Diamond, Silver, Green, and Gold Bars.

The Vault Slot Reviewed

A detailed review of Microgaming’s The Vault explains how the game works and the numerous features to target.

The Vault Overview

Much like many other Microgaming online slots, there are numerous special symbols that players can target, including the Diamond Wild icon. The game boasts 5 reels and 3 rows, as well as an RTP of 96%. The high volatility of the game implies that wins are infrequent, but often huge in amount.

The high risk makes it important for first-time players to try out the demo versions of the game before engaging in real money plays. For many seasoned players, its high volatility makes it one of the best slots to play online for real money.

Features and Bonus Rounds

The Vault Megaways

Unlike many online slots designed by Microgaming, this game does not make use of a megaway engine.

The Vault Bonus Buys

FAQs About The Vault Slot Casinos

Is The Vault online slot available for free plays? Yes, you can play the demo version of this game on many online casino sites, including slots.lv.

Do I need to sign up to play The Vault online slot for real money? Yes, you need to register an account with a reliable online casino site to play The Vault online slot for real money wins.

How does The Vault online slot work? The first step to take before playing The Vault online slot is setting your bets appropriately. Then, you spin the reels to see the combinations that show up on the screen. You win anytime at least three matching icons show up on the reels. You can also trigger free spins when 5 bonus symbols show up on the screen.

Can I play The Vault slot online? Yes, you can play The Vault slot online by visiting any Microgaming casino sites on the internet.

Conclusion

The Vault is certainly an enticing online slots game that quickly stands out with its theme. It shows a high level of detail with the 3D thief and lasers in the background. You will also notice that the controls are optimized for both online and mobile gaming, with large buttons on the right side. This makes The Vault a solid pick in 2023.

The 5×3 layout is standard for online slots and the 20 lines pay from left to right. The additional lock symbols on top of the rollers are for the bonus symbols. Two or more of these trigger a free respin in an attempt to collect more bonus icons. Once you have five on the screen, you start the free spins feature with a 3x multiplier. More on this a bit later.

Overall, the mix of visuals, sound effects, background music, and features make The Vault slot for real money a thrilling game. It has a fairly high payout rate of 96% and a maximum jackpot of 5,000x the bet.