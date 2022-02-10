Thunder vs 76ers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In a lopsided Western vs Eastern conference matchup. Where the Oklahoma City Thunder have dominated the Philadelphia 76ers over the last 12 years. The 76ers look to reverse course as they have more talent and are trying to contend. While OKC is playing for the lottery. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Thunder vs 76ers game.

Thunder vs 76ers Game Info | NBA Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-37) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (32-22)

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA



Thunder vs 76ers Betting Odds and NBA Picks

Moneyline: OKC: (+450) | PHI: (-600)

Point Spread: OKC: +10.5 (-110) | 10.5 PHI: (-110)

Total: — Over: 218.5 (-110) | Under: 218.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out) | SG Aaron Wiggins (questionable) | C Mike Muscala (out) | PF Isaiah Roby (questionable) | PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out) | SF KZ Okpala (out)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

PG James Harden (out) | SG Shake Milton (out) | PF Paul Millsap (out)

Thunder vs 76ers News and Preview

This is a matchup between two teams that have two different goals in mind. The Thunder are navigating their schedule in hopes of a high lottery pick. The 76ers are looking to win a championship and now have a superstar in James Harden. They put the Ben Simmons talk in the rear view mirror as he is traded and can now move forward. Although the Thunder have dominated this matchup winning 19 straight and owning a 20-5 record against the 76ers, times are very different.

The Thunder no longer have Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, who were responsible for a lot of those wins. Now OKC is led by Josh Giddey who is taking over as the lead guy with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shelved until after the All Star break. The 76ers have one of the best two-way players in the NBA in Joel Embiid, who is leading the charge and has the 76ers sitting well at 32-22.

The 76ers won the first matchup this year in OKC by a score of 115-103. They will look to sweep the season series for a second straight year send OKC back into the top four of the lottery ping pong balls. Something that OKC would not mind.

Thunder vs 76ers Betting Trends

Thunder are 3-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

The UNDER is 8-3 for the Thunder in their last 11 games.

The UNDER has hit 32 times in 53 games for the Thunder.

Thunder are the lowest-scoring team in the NBA, at 101 points.

The UNDER has hit 30 times in 52 games for the 76ers.

76ers are 26-27-1 against the spread (ATS).

76ers are 14-12 at home while 18-10 on the road.

76ers are holding opponents to the seventh-fewest points per game.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Josh Giddey | SG Tre Mann | SF Luguentz Dort | PF Darius Bazley | C Derrick Favors

Projected Philadelphia 76ers Starting Lineup

PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Matisse Thybulle | SF Danny Green | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Thunder vs 76ers Prediction | NBA Picks

The 76ers come into this game pretty healthy. They’re only missing newly acquired Harden and Milton. Simmons who has been out for the entire year, was just traded for Harden who will not suit up for this game. OKC is very short-handed, missing a lot of their offense in SGA, Muscala, Wiggins and JRE who have contributed well to the offense this year. The defense has slipped and the offense is struggling to find points. Look for the 76ers to cover the spread and move to 33-22 on the year. It is a big spread and people like to steer clear of these lines but OKC is more than willing to lose games and have done so at large margins. The goal remains, build on their foundation and play their young guys as much as possible. The 76ers have championship hopes and now a new superstar in Harden to replace the Simmons saga. They must continue to find consistency as the trade deadline came and they bolstered their team.

We will go with two picks in this game. One for Philadelphia to cover the spread and the other for the under with BetOnline.

NBA betting trends for both teams point to the under. Also with Oklahoma City not playing well on the offensive end, 76ers will cover the spread even without Harden. Look for Philadelphia to win comfortably.

