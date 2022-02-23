Tigers vs Wildcats NCAA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In Wednesday night’s Southeastern Conference (SEC) rematch, the unranked LSU Tigers (19-8, 16-11 ATS) are playing the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats (22-5, 13-14 ATS); NCAA picks are available here. Continue reading for Tigers vs Wildcats preview content.

Can Darius Days and the Tigers win their second head-to-head game versus the Wildcats this season? Kentucky remains undefeated at home. In addition to the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Tigers vs Wildcats Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center; Lexington, Kentucky

Tigers vs Wildcats NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Tigers +7.5 (-105) | Wildcats -7.5 (-115)

Best moneyline: Tigers +270 | Wildcats -325

Over/Under: 142.5 (-110)

LSU Tigers Injury Report

G Adam Miller (out indefinitely)

Kentucky Wildcats Injury Report

G CJ Fredrick (out indefinitely) | G Sahvir Wheeler (questionable) | G TyTy Washington Jr. (questionable) | G Shaedon Sharpe (out for the season)

Tigers vs Wildcats News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Additionally, in the LSU Tigers’ 77-75 road loss versus the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Tari Eason finished his showing with a double-double. He amassed 21 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 25 minutes played. And, forward Darius Days closed out his outing with 18 points and 6.0 rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

LSU has won four of its previous 10 contests. Of course, the Tigers’ three-game win streak was snapped against the Gamecocks. Though, they have covered the spread in several of their losses. If head coach Will Wade can adjust his team’s game plans for road contests, they’ll improve. The Tigers are 2-6 away, 14-2 at home and 3-5 ATS on the road.

GAME DAY! UK-LSU Round Two. 📍 Rupp Arena

⏰ 9 p.m. ET

📺 ESPN

📻 @UKSportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/zwHvdZ8g1A — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) February 23, 2022

Moreover, on Saturday, in the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats’ 90-81 home win over the No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide, guard Kellan Grady led his team in scoring with 25 points. Forward Oscar Tshiebwe ended his performance with a double-double, accumulating 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes played. In the second half, the Wildcats outscored them 43-35.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wildcats have a 80.5% chance of winning.

Kentucky has won eight of its past 10 games. On Feb. 15, their six-game win streak came to an end against the Volunteers; they lost that matchup 76-63. After earning this bounce-back win versus the Crimson Tide, the Wildcats are 16-0 at home, 5-4 away and 9-7 ATS at home this season.

Pertaining to other head-to-head meetings, in the last three matchups, the Wildcats are 2-1 against the Tigers. On Jan. 4, 2022, LSU defeated them 65-60 at home. Kentucky earned their victory over LSU on Jan. 23, 2021, when they won 82-69 at home.

Tigers vs Wildcats NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

LSU is 2-7 ATS in the team’s past nine games played

The total has gone over in seven of the Tigers’ last nine contests.

Also, the Tigers are 4-13 SU in their previous 17 matchups versus the Wildcats.

As for the Wildcats, they are 7-1 SU in their past eight games played.

The total has gone over in nine of Kentucky’s last 13 matchups against LSU.

The Wildcats are 17-0 SU in their previous 17 home games.

Projected LSU Tigers Starting Lineup

G Brandon Murray | G Xavier Pinson | F Mwani Wilkinson | F Darius Days | C Efton Reid

Projected Kentucky Wildcats Starting Lineup

G Davion Mintz | G Kellan Grady | F Oscar Tschiebwe | F Keion Brooks Jr. | F Jacob Toppin

Tigers vs Wildcats Prediction | NCAA Picks

Concerning these teams’ betting statistics, LSU is 18-5 as a favorite, 1-3 as an underdog and 3-5 ATS away, whereas Kentucky is 20-1 as a favorite, 2-4 as an underdog and 9-7 ATS at home. Despite losing in the previous head-to-head meeting, the Wildcats have the edge in this second matchup. With a flawless 16-0 record, Kentucky is undefeated at home.

Plus, entering tonight’s SEC rematch, the Wildcats are 7.5-point favorites on their own home court. The Tigers are still a good team, so it’s not like they can’t pull off the upset. However, the Wildcats are difficult to beat at Rupp Arena. Only bet against Kentucky if you’re feeling lucky.

In short, think about picking the Wildcats to win, the Tigers will cover the spread and the total will go over 142.5. If you have never placed a bet on a basketball game, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

