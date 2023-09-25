This weekend a new uniform in Minnesota was announced, as the club unveiled the Classic Edition jersey that will represent them during their 35th anniversary season. The new uniforms will debut their 2023/24 campaign on November 8, when the Timberwolves encounter the New Orleans Pelicans in their hometown, the same day of their 1989 Home Opener.

The new jerseys will be worn for a total of 21 matches, including 11 at the Target Center and 10 others on the road. Some of the most exciting home games will be on December 20 against the Los Angeles Lakers, March 19 vs. champions Denver Nuggets, and April 14 against the Phoenix Suns, which will also be a Fan Appreciation Night present by Star Tribune.

“The Classic Edition uniform will celebrate the team’s heritage in honor of their 35th season. Engineered for today’s game, the 2023-24 Classic Edition uniform features a modern cut that’s crafted from contemporary athletic performance materials. It sports a retro aesthetic, designed to look the same as the inaugural uniforms worn from 1989-1996. The home for Classic Edition content can be found at here and the team will continue to release Classic Edition content all season long to celebrate 35 years of Timberwolves basketball,” the press release reads.

Some of the most important road contest which will witness this 35th anniversary uniform will be on November 12 against the Golden State Warriors, December 20 at Philadelphia, and twice against the LA Clippers on February 12 and March 12.

Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl explained the purpose behind the elements that decorate the new jerseys.

“We’re taking it back to ‘89 as we go old school cool in celebration of 35 years of Timberwolves basketball,” he explained. “We’re excited for fans to experience the blend of our past with our present, as we build toward the future together.”

The franchise also announced its 35th season court that will display the original Timberwolves and Target Center logo of the era next to the anniversary logo, which will also be exhibited in other innovative elements and merchandise during this upcoming campaign.

Wolves legend Kevin Garnett explains why both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns need to share the spotlight this next season

Minnesota fans are excited for the NBA competition with starts in November, especially as they can see the future ahead of them led by latest Team USA star Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. According to Wolves icon Kevin Garnett, both players need to share the spotlight in order for the squad to succeed.

“I loved what I saw out of Anthony Edwards,” he discussed on his own podcast KG Certified. “He on his way. He playing with that different energy, too. When we get into the season this year, I’m looking for him to have a big year. Just off how he looked this summer. He has too big of a personality to be Robin.”

Kevin Garnett speaking nothing but facts about Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns 🗣️

The 22-year-old impressed many representing the United States in Asia for the FIBA World Cup this offseason, playing 8 games and scoring 18.9 points per match. His shots had an efficient 47.5% from field goal attempts and 31.1% from beyond the arc, as he played 26 minutes per contest.

“It ain’t about stepping back, it’s about them just going forward together,” Garnett assured. “They both are the faces of the franchise.”