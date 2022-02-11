Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-26 SU, 29-26 ATS) will travel to Chicago to meet the Bulls (34-21 SU, 32-22-1ATS) at the United Center. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Thunder vs Mavericks game.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info | NBA Picks

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-26) vs. Chicago Bulls (34-21)

Date: Friday February 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: United Center – Chicago, IL

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Odds and NBA Picks

All Timberwolves vs Bulls betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: MIN: (+130) | CHI: (-150)

Point Spread: MIN: +3 (-110) | CHI: -3 (-110)

Total: 240.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Anthony Edwards (Questionable) | D’Angelo Russel (Questionable) | Patrick Beverly (Questionable) | Josh Okogie (Questionable) | Naz Reid (Questionable) | Taurean Prince(Questionable) | McKinley Wright IV (out)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Ayo Dosonmu (Questionable) | Derrick Jones Jr. (Out) | Lonzo Ball (Out) | Alex Caruso (Out) | Patrick Williams (Questionable)

Timberwolves vs. Bulls News and Preview

The Timberwolves stood pat at the trade deadline, but have been playing really good basketball prior to dropping their most recent game to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

They had won, and covered, five straight games, and over the last ten games they are first in Offensive Rating and 8th in Net Rating. They are also 4th in 3P%, 2nd in Free Throws Made, 5th in steals, and 3rd in blocks in that same span.

They’ve been paced this season by Karl-Anthony Towns (24.3 PPG, 9.5 RPG), Anthony Edwards (22 PPG) and D’Angelo Russel (19 PPG, 7APG). But beyond those three, they’ve gotten major contributions from Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt.

The Timberwolves’ identity is clear. As they are the best team in the NBA at forcing turnovers, they thrive in a fast-paced game where they can outlast an opponent by, simply, outsourcing them.

The Chicago Bulls come into this game off the heels of a victory in Charlotte against the Hornets that was preceded by dropping 3 of 4 games. Much like Minnesota, the Bulls are a banged up team right now, missing key pieces in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

Those absences haven’t had much of an effect on the Bulls offensively, as over their last ten games they are 3rd in Offensive Rating, 1st in FG% and 2nd in FGM per game.

But this is a team devoid of any defensive effort at the moment. The Bulls are 27th in Defensive Rating over the last ten games, as the absence of Caruso and Ball has reared its ugly head.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 8 games

Minnesota are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 5 games on the road.

Chicago are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Chicago’s last 8 games.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russel| SG Anthony Edwards | SF Jarred Vanderbilt | PF Jaden McDaniels | C Karl – Anthony Towns

Projected Chicago bulls Starting Lineup

PG Zach LaVine | SG DeMar Derozan| SF Ayo Dosunmu | PF Javonte Green | C Nicola Vucevic

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Prediction | NBA Picks

In a game that shouldn’t feature a lot of defense, it’s hard to back either side because the outcome will most likely come down to pure shot making.

With a total set at 240.5, we’re getting the highest total of the NBA season, but I don’t think you can make this total high enough. The Timberwolves are playing their third game in four nights, and are unlikely to put together an inspired defensive performance on the road.

The Bulls have been one of the worst defensive units in the NBA in the last ten games. They did allow only 109 points to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, but the Hornets are a struggling unit and shot 13-43 from three and 40-93 from the field.

The Timberwolves are shooting well of late, and they won’t be seeing a lot of resistance tonight.

I’ll take what is probably the square side in this one and grab the over at 240.5. Both these teams could easily finish in the 120s in what should be an entertaining offensive show.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Timberwolves a 56% chance to win.

Pick: Over 240.5

