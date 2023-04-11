Tonight, the Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament; odds, picks, predictions, and best bets for the Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as an 8.5-point favorite at home. Los Angeles ended its regular season 23-18 at home, while Minnesota finished 20-21 away. BetOnline odds are below.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Preview | 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

🏀 Teams: Minnesota Timberwolves | Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves | Los Angeles Lakers 📊 Record: Timberwolves (42-40, 40-42 ATS) | Lakers (43-39, 40-40-2 ATS)

Timberwolves (42-40, 40-42 ATS) | Lakers (43-39, 40-40-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena; Los Angeles, California 🎲 NBA Odds: Timberwolves +8.5 (-113) | Lakers -8.5 (-107)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Predictions | NBA Play-In Tournament 2023

On Tuesday, the No. 7 seed Minnesota Timberwolves play the No. 8 seed Los Angeles Lakers inside Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET. The winner of this contest will receive the No. 7 spot for the Western Conference Playoffs. Minnesota has gone 29-23 versus Western Conference teams.

Additionally, the Timberwolves are 15-16 in games decided by 10 or more points. Based on the previous 10 contests, Minnesota has averaged 117 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. The Wolves’ opponents have averaged 114.7 points.

Entering this elimination game, the Lakers are 27-25 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the standings in defense, surrendering 116.6 points per game. Over their last 10 games, the Lakers have averaged 46.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Lakers have an 87% chance of winning tonight.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Injuries | NBA Injury Report

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

C Rudy Gobert (suspended; out) | C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf; questionable) | Jaylen Nowell (knee; probable) | C Naz Reid (wrist; out indefinitely) | PF Jaden McDaniels (hand; out indefinitely)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (foot; probable) | PF Anthony Davis (foot; probable) | PG Dennis Schroder (neck; probable) | PG D’Angelo Russell (foot; probable)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Trends | NBA Picks 2023

Minnesota is 7-3 in its past 10 games.

The Timberwolves are 6-1 ATS in their last seven matchups versus Los Angeles.

Moreover, the Wolves are 5-2 in their previous seven meetings against the Lakers.

On the other side, the Lakers are 6-1 in their past seven contests.

Next, Los Angeles is 5-1 in its last six home games.

And the total has gone under in four of Los Angeles’ previous five home games against Minnesota.

Projected Minnesota Timberwolves Starting Lineup

PG Mike Conley | SG Anthony Edwards | PF Kyle Anderson | SF Taurean Prince | C Karl-Anthony Towns

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Dennis Schroder | PF Jarred Vanderbilt | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Picks | Free NBA Play-In Picks 2023

Moreover, Minnesota is 21-23 as an underdog, 22-19 over/under away, and 21-20 ATS away. Los Angeles is 20-11 as a favorite, 18-23 over/under at home, and 21-19-1 ATS at home. Who’s expecting LeBron James to lose his first play-in game against the shorthanded Timberwolves?

It’s not likely. Some bettors might think otherwise. Considering Minnesota is without Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, and Jaden McDaniels, this particular matchup heavily favors the Lakers. Gobert’s one-game suspension is significant for the Wolves.

Equally important, McDaniels fractured his hand after he decided to punch a wall out of frustration. However, the Timberwolves could still stay within a few points. Computers are projecting the Lakers to win, Minnesota to cover the spread, and the point total to go under 233.

Pick the Lakers to win! If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.

