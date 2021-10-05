Today’s Preseason NBA Picks: Bucks vs. Grizzlies: Odds and Prediction

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, the Milwaukee Bucks are facing the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum; today’s preseason NBA picks are viewable here at Basketball Insiders. The game begins at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup can be watched live on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin and TNT.

Milwaukee won the previous head-to-head meeting 112-111 over Memphis. That game was played on Mar. 4, 2021. According to BetUS odds, the Grizzlies are 3.5-point favorites over the Bucks. The total is set at 223. Milwaukee’s best moneyline is +120, while Memphis’ best moneyline is -150.

Today’s preseason NBA picks: Bucks vs. Grizzlies preview

In the offseason, on Aug. 3, the Bucks signed forward Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-way contract. Three days later, the organization re-signed forward Bobby Portis. Then, they signed guard George Hill and Rodney Hood. Forward Semi Ojeleye was signed, too.

Furthermore, guard Grayson Allen was acquired from the Grizzlies on Aug. 7. In the following month, guard Justin Robinson was signed to a two-way contract. To add to the list, the team signed forward Javin DeLaurier and guard Tremont Waters.

However, forward Marmadi Diakite was waived on Sept. 24. Guard Elijah Bryant and forward Johnny O’Bryant were signed as well.

As for the Grizzlies, they acquired center Steven Adams and guard Eric Bledsoe from the New Orleans Pelicans on Aug. 7. Though, Bledsoe was later traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for center Daniel Oturu and guards Patrick Beverly and Rajon Rondo.

Moreover, of course, Rondo was waived and he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Not to mention, Beverly was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez. Memphis also acquired forward Sam Merrill from Milwaukee.

In mid-September, Hernangomez was traded to the Boston Celtics for guards Carsen Edwards and Chris Dunn. Nevertheless, Edwards and Oturu were waived on Sept. 24. Needless to say, there was a lot of action during free agency that involved the Grizzlies.

Bucks vs. Grizzlies: prediction and free pick

In the 2020-21 NBA season, the Bucks won their first NBA championship since the 1970-71 season. They defeated the Phoenix Suns in six games. Milwaukee also finished the regular season with a record of 46-26 (.639), ranking third overall in the Eastern Conference. Based on the team’s offseason, they’re all set for another playoff run.

Last season, the Grizzlies concluded their regular season with a record of 38-34 (.528). They earned the eighth seed in the Western Conference. However, they lost in five games against the Utah Jazz in the first round of the postseason. In summary, their offseason was strange. Adams is an upgrade, but they traded away Bledsoe. Marc Gasol was also waived. For this game, pick the Grizzlies to win. The total will go under 223.

