Top prospect Brandon Miller gives unexpected take on best player ever: ‘My GOAT of basketball is Paul George’

As we get ready for the 2023 NBA Draft, the top prospects are getting their first worldwide interviews with top media outlets as they are expected to be called early in this Thursday’s selection. Brandon Miller, who is believed to become the No. 2 pick this year, recently averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds in his freshman campaign with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While French sensation Victor Wembanyama is expected to head to the San Antonio Spurs as the No. 1 pick, Miller and G League Ignite star Scoot Henderson are both fighting for the second and third spot.

The ex-Crimson Tide foward met with the press this Wednesday and was asked about his biggest inspiration. When weighing on the best player ever debate, most expected he would mention modern stars like LeBron James or Stephen Curry. However, his answer took an unexpected twist.

The 20-year-old was dead serious when he said he believes that Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George is the greatest in NBA history.

“I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball,” Miller revealed. “My GOAT of basketball is Paul George. I grew up watching him. It was never just LeBron.”

In the past, the player coming from Alabama has compared his style of play with George’s, expressing that he admires how the Clippers star “takes pride in the defensive side.”

“I steal some of his moves and put my own twist to it,” he added.

The internet immediately reacted to Miller’s remarks, starting with the social media account for the “Podcast P with Paul George” show which expressed some appreciation for the rising star. “S/O projected top 3 pick Brandon Miller for his GOAT response. That’s love, [Brandon Miller].”, it posted. While on the other hand, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called Miller’s comments “Utterly ridiculous.” Check out other NBA analysts referring to the 20-year-old’s mention of George being the best player that ever lived: Miller also said that Michael Jordan was never a player he followed and calls him ‘old’ As the young foward is only hours away from being picked in this draft’s top 3, he talked about his experience during his tryouts in Charlotte these past weeks, as the Hornets might become his new home in the NBA. The rising star recalled how he talked trash to Michael Jordan during his time in North Carolina. “MJ was never the guy I grew up watching; I grew up watching Paul George. Michael Jordan was just a regular guy in the gym watching me work out… He told me I was just a shooter. But I can’t let Jordan get into your head. I was kinda talking trash back to me. I witnessed him airball a free throw, too; I’ll have that against him. It’s just him being old. Lace ’em up,’” said Miller. The former Alabama alumni admitted to have never seen Chicago Bulls legend in his prime, but still admitted to have fun spending time around Jordan during his second round of workouts this week. “It is definitely cool meeting him. He definitely sounds like how he sounds on TV, always trash-talking. I just really had a fun time with him,” Miller said.