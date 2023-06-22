Trail Blazers now reportedly shutting down all offers looking to trade for star Damian Lillard

After all the speculation surrounding Damian Lillard in the past weeks, it seems the star might just end up staying in Oregon after all.

Numerous sources are now indicating that the Trail Blazers point guard decided to stay put, and the team is shutting down all offers linked to trading for him. The first on the scene was ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who appeared this Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” assuring Portland won’t be taking any more proposals.

“The Blazers have shut down anybody who has tried to call about the possibility of trying to trade for [Lillard],” the NBA insider said on the air.

Ever since Portland was eliminated from this past season, the possibility of watching Lillard take off to another team has been one of the biggest storylines as the NBA Draft approaches.

According to another ESPN reporter, Marc Spears had claimed that Blazers star has been in direct communication with top prospect Scoot Henderson, as he is projected as the No. 3 pick and has been enduring predraft workouts in Portland.

Another to report on the matter was The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who at the beginning of the week also chatted with Pat McAfee. “He wants to be there,” the insider said on Monday. “They have the No. 3 pick in the draft [and] the No. 23 pick in the draft. They have Anfernee Simons. What can you go get in the marketplace to make this team better?”

As Henderson is expected to make it to the Oregon franchise, Lillard recognized that he has been present at some of the potential picks’ workout sessions after an interview with reporter Michael Scotto this Wednesday morning.

“I think they’re all super talented,” the point guard said when asked if he saw potential in the youngsters. “The ones that I’ve seen are really talented. I think everyone that I’ve watched is considered a Top 7 pick. They all have the talent and ability to do it. There’s hype around all of them. I don’t really get into whether this guy can do this or that.

“They all have things they do well, and it’s like any other draft. You’ve got guys at the top who are expected to come in and do something. You never know until you get out there and can see it. I wish them all the best. We’ll see when it’s time to get out there.”

According to sources, the Trail Blazers star wishes to remain in Portland under the condition that the team will invest in buidling a stronger roster around him.

Portland reportedly preparing a “compelling package” for Heat center Bam Adebayo

As part of Lillard’s request, the Blazers front office is looking to trade for a powerful big man that can take on more responsibilities in Portland. According to the press, Heat’s Bam Adebayo would be their first choice.

“The Blazers are strongly valuing their selection in talks with opposing teams, sources said. Portland appears unlikely to part with the No. 3 choice unless the Blazers are netting back one of a select number of premium targets to pair with Lillard,” said NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Interesting as it is, the Blazers star was recently approached by Miami to negotiate a trade, but it now seems that Portland are the ones interested in the Heat center.

“According to one source with knowledge of the situation, Portland is preparing what the team believes to be a compelling package for Miami to part with All-Defensive centerpiece Bam Adebayo,” he concluded.