Trail Blazers vs Celtics NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Friday night’s interconference matchup, the Portland Trail Blazers (18-26, 17-27 ATS) are facing off versus the Boston Celtics (23-23, 21-24-1 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Robert Covington and the Trail Blazers pick up their first win this season against the Celtics? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Trail Blazers vs Celtics Game Information

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden; Boston, Massachusetts

Trail Blazers vs Celtics NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Trail Blazers vs Celtics betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Trail Blazers +8 (-108) | Celtics -8 (-112)

Best moneyline: Trail Blazers +270 | Celtics -325

Over/Under: 212 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | C Cody Zeller (out) | SF Norman Powell (out) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (out) | PG Dennis Smith Jr. (probable) | SF Nassir Little (questionable)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

PG Marcus Smart (questionable) | SG PJ Dozier (out for the season) | C Robert Williams III (probable) | PF Bol Bol (out indefinitely) | SF Aaron Nesmith (questionable)

Trail Blazers vs Celtics News and Preview | NBA Picks

Besides discussing injuries, on Wednesday, in the Trail Blazers’ 104-92 road loss versus the Heat, guard Anfernee Simons led his team in scoring. He put up 27 points in 38 minutes on the court. Next, guard CJ McCollum contributed 24 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 33 minutes played. This loss ended their two-game winning streak. Portland has won five of its last 10 games this season. The team is now 4-15 away, 14-11 at home and 5-14 ATS away.

Equally important, in the Celtics’ 111-102 home loss against the Hornets on Wednesday, guard Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 24 points in 37 minutes played. Guard Jaylen Brown closed out his performance with 21 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38 minutes spent on the court. Boston has won six of its past 10 games played. The C’s are 15-9 at home, 8-14 away and 10-13-1 ATS at home this season.

Furthermore, in the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Celtics are 2-1 against the Trail Blazers. On Dec. 4, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Boston won 145-117 at Moda Center. Based on a total of 119 head-to-head regular season contests played all-time, the C’s are 71-48 versus the Trail Blazers.

Additionally, during a media interview on Thursday, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was asked about Jayson Tatum’s latest contributions on offense. “Honestly, we look at shot quality, we look at all the numbers of what he’s done in his career until now,” he said. “And they’re as good or better shots.” The fifth-year forward is averaging 25.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season. Not to mention, Tatum is shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.7% from three-point range.

Ime Udoka said Tatum has actually taken similar or higher quality shots compared to his past. Just missing them now: "Honestly, we look at shot quality, we look at all the numbers of what he’s done in his career until now. And they’re as good or better shots." — Jay King (@ByJayKing) January 20, 2022

Trail Blazers vs Celtics NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

First, Portland is 4-2 ATS in its previous six contests played.

The Trail Blazers are 1-4 SU in their past five games.

Plus, the total has gone under in five of their last seven contests.

On the other side, the Celtics are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 games played.

Also, the total has gone over in their past five matchups versus Portland.

Lastly, Boston is 12-5 SU in its prior 17 games against Portland at TD Garden.

Projected Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Smith Jr. | SG Ben McLemore | SF Nassir Little | PF Robert Covington | C Jusuf Nurkic

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Dennis Schroder | SG Jaylen Brown | SF Jayson Tatum | PF Al Horford | C Robert Williams III

Trail Blazers vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, for other important betting statistics, Portland is 13-9 as a favorite, 5-17 as an underdog and 5-14 ATS away. Likewise, Boston is 18-11 as a favorite, 5-12 as an underdog and 10-13-1 ATS at home. Both teams are aiming to bounce back from their recent losses. Keep in mind, the Celtics play better offensively with Marcus Smart in the starting lineup. If he cannot play, Portland could keep this contest close. The C’s are entering this matchup as eight-point favorites.

In the same way, the Trail Blazers are dealing with injuries, too. Considering Damien Lillard is out indefinitely, the team was fortunate to earn an upset road win over Charlotte last week. All things considered, Boston will likely win at home and cover the spread. And, the total will go over 212. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.