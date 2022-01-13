Trail Blazers vs Nuggets NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

On Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, the Portland Trail Blazers (16-24) are playing the Denver Nuggets (20-19) at Ball Arena. Can Jusuf Nurkic and the struggling Trail Blazers win their third consecutive game?

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets news

Leading into tonight’s Western Conference battle, the Trail Blazers are 15-25 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Nuggets are 16-23 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via NBA League Pass and TNT. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, these two intraconference competitors have played one another a total of 189 times during the regular season. Portland is 101-88 versus Denver. In the past three meetings, the Trail Blazers are 2-1 against them. So far this season, Portland is 2-0 versus Denver.

On Nov. 23, 2021, the Trail Blazers won 119-100 at Moda Center. On another topic, in the Nuggets’ 87-85 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday, head coach Michael Malone gave his thoughts to reporters after watching his team blow a 25-point lead. He said, “Losses like this keep me awake for weeks. I think today’s NBA player, they’re worrying about where they’re going out tonight.” Coach Malone is pushing for elite performances from his starters and bench players, but it appears the team has taken a step back this season. In the 2020-21 season, the Nuggets finished 47-25 (.653.), and they ranked third overall in the Western Conference.

Asked Malone whether the players were as frustrated as he was. Here’s what he said. https://t.co/PznIGtbtMO — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 12, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 213.5

Point spread: Nuggets -10.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Trail Blazers +405, Nuggets -510

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets injury report

Trail Blazers: PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | C Cody Zeller (doubtful) | SG CJ McCollum (out indefinitely) | SF Norman Powell (out) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (out) | SG Anfernee Simons (out)

Nuggets: SG Will Barton (probable) | PG Jamal Murray (out indefinitely) | PF Vlatko Cancar (out indefinitely) | SG PJ Dozier (out for the season) | SF Michael Porter Jr. (out for the season) | SG Markus Howard (questionable)

Will Barton (left toe) is probable, Markus Howard (left knee) is questionable and Vlatko Cancar (right foot), P.J. Dozier (left ACL), Jamal Murray (left knee) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine) are out for Thursday's game in Denver. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 13, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets preview

Furthermore, on Monday, in the Trail Blazers’ 114-108 home win over the Nets, guard Anfernee Simons added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 23 points, 6.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes played. Forward Robert Covington contributed 21 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 34 minutes of action.

Despite Brooklyn outscoring them 36 to 22 in the second quarter, Portland came out strong in the second half, putting up 32 points in the third quarter. They shot 40-for-86 (46.5%) from the field and 15-for-38 (39.5%) from behind the arc. However, they allowed 48 points in the paint; the Trail Blazers have to improve defensively. Portland is now 2-13 away, 14-11 at home and 3-12 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets have a 62.5% chance of winning.

Anyways, in the Nuggets’ low-scoring 87-85 road loss versus the Clippers, forward Aaron Gordon ended his performance with a double-double. He had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 35 minutes spent on the court. Center Nikola Jokic also earned another career double-double, accumulating 21 points, 13 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 37 minutes played.

Somehow, the Nuggets blew a 25-point lead. On the bright side of this defeat, Denver outrebounded Los Angeles 56 to 31. Plus, the team outscored them 48 to 36 in the free throw lane. Though, their inaccurate three-point shooting led to another loss. They shot 4-for-33 (12.1%) from long range. The Nuggets are now 11-12 away, 9-7 at home and 7-9 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Trail Blazers: PG Dennis Smith Jr. | SG Ben McLemore | SF Nassir Little | PF Robert Covington | C Jusuf Nurkic

Nuggets: PG Monte Morris| SG Will Barton | SF Aaron Gordon | PF JaMychal Green | C Nikola Jokic

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s intraconference showdown is set at 213.5. After studying the spread consensus, 56% of gamblers are putting their faith in the Nuggets to cover the spread at Ball Arena. Moving on to the total consensus, 64% of bettors are hoping the total goes over 213.5. At this point of the regular season, Portland is 12-9 as a favorite, 4-15 as an underdog and 3-12 ATS away, while Denver is 12-9 as a favorite, 8-10 as an underdog and 7-9 ATS at home.

For helpful betting trends, the Trail Blazers are 6-12 ATS in their previous 18 performances. Not to mention, they are 5-13 straight up in their past 18 contests. Next, Portland is 2-5 ATS in the team’s last seven head-to-head games versus Denver, and the total has gone over in six of the Trail Blazers’ previous seven games played at Ball Arena. Lastly, the team is 2-13 SU in their last 15 matches versus Western Conference opponents.

On the other side, the Nuggets are 1-4 ATS in their past five performances. Also, the total has gone under in eight of their last 10 games this season. Next, Denver is 2-6 ATS in the team’s previous six contests played at Ball Arena. To add to these betting statistics, the Nuggets are 9-4 SU in their last 13 games played in the month of January. So, Denver is the better choice to win and cover the spread. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets betting pick

Pick the Nuggets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 213.5. Denver is a 10.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

