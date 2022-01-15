Trail Blazers vs Wizards NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s interconference matchup, the Portland Trail Blazers (31-9) are facing off versus the Washington Wizards (22-20) at Capital One Arena. Can Dennis Smith Jr. and the Trail Blazers snap the Wizards’ three-game winning streak?

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards news

Heading into Saturday night’s rare encounter, the Trail Blazers are 15-26 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Wizards are 18-23-1 against the spread. The start time for this contest is 7 p.m. ET. This game can be watched live via NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Washington. According to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 117 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Portland is 61-56 versus Washington. On Feb. 20, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, the Wizards won 118-111 at Moda Center.

The second matchup last season snapped their four-game losing streak versus the Trail Blazers. So, in the past three meetings, Portland is 2-1 against them. On another subject, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Pat Delany will coach the team versus the Trail Blazers. Per sources, as a potential close-contact carrier, guard Bradley Beal will miss tonight’s game, too. His status on the injury report was downgraded to out on Friday night.

Wizards’ Wes Unseld Jr. enters protocols, Pat Delany to coach vs. Portland https://t.co/h066alR1t8 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 14, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 218.5

Point spread: Wizards -7.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Trail Blazers +260, Wizards -310

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards injury report

Trail Blazers: PG Damian Lillard (out indefinitely) | C Cody Zeller (out) | SG CJ McCollum (out indefinitely) | SF Norman Powell (out) | PF Larry Nance Jr. (out) | SG Anfernee Simons (probable)

Wizards: PG Bradley Beal (out) | PF Davis Bertans (questionable) | PF Anthony Gill (probable)

Cody Zeller (right patellar fracture), Norman Powell (health and safety protocols), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), CJ McCollum (return to competition reconditioning) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee) are out for tomorrow’s game vs. Wiz. Presumably Simons is back. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 14, 2022

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards preview

Anyways, in the Trail Blazers’ 140-108 blowout road loss versus the Nuggets on Thursday, guard Ben McLemore led his team in scoring, accumulating 18 points in 29 minutes of action. Guard Dennis Smith Jr. ended his performance with 17 points, 2.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 36 minutes played. Needless to say, this was one of their worst efforts defensively this season.

In the opening quarter, Denver outscored Portland 41 to 28. The Trail Blazers allowed nearly 30 points per quarter in this matchup. Plus, the Nuggets shot 62.7% from the field and 50% from three-point range. After this loss, the team is now 2-14 away, 14-11 at home and 3-13 ATS on the road this season. The Trail Blazers have won just three of their previous 10 games. Also, Portland ranks 10th in the Western Conference.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 71.3% probability of winning.

On the other side, on Wednesday, in the Wizards’ 112-106 home win over the Magic, forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 19 points, 10 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 35 minutes spent on the court. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 17 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32 minutes played. In the team’s six-point win, they put up 58 points in the paint.

Though, despite Orlando outrebounding them 49 to 42, the Wizards displayed an above average effort offensively. They shot 43-for-82 (52.4%) from the floor and 10-for-31 (32.3%) from behind the arc. Now, the team is 12-7 at home, 10-13 away and 11-8 ATS at home this season. Washington ranks ninth overall in the Eastern Conference, ranking just below the Raptors for a top-eight playoff spot.

Projected starting lineup

Trail Blazers: PG Dennis Smith Jr. | SG Ben McLemore | SF Nassir Little | PF Robert Covington | C Jusuf Nurkic

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Bradley Beal | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s interconference matchup is set at 218.5. Concerning the spread consensus, 64% of bettors are putting their faith in the Wizards to cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Moving on to the total consensus, 54% of gamblers are expecting the total to go over 218.5. So far this season, Portland is 12-9 as a favorite, 4-16 as an underdog and 3-13 ATS away, whereas Washington is 13-7 as a favorite, 9-13 as an underdog and 11-8 ATS at home.

For interesting betting trends, the Trail Blazers are 3-7 ATS in their past 10 performances. Not to mention, they are 5-14 straight up in their last 19 games this season. Next, Portland is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five contests versus Washington. And, the Trail Blazers are 4-1 SU in their past five matchups against the Wizards. Finally, the total has gone over in four of their previous six games versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Switching over to the Wizards, they are 0-5 ATS in their last five performances. Also, the total has gone over in eight of their past 11 contests played. Next, Washington is 1-5 ATS in the team’s previous six meetings at Capital One Arena versus Portland. And, the team is 12-2 SU in their last 14 games against Northwest Division opponents. All things considered, Washington is the better option to win and cover the spread. If you have never placed a bet on an NBA game, read our handicap betting guide.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 218.5. Washington is a 7.5-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

