UCLA vs Arizona College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Pac 12 college basketball matchup, the UCLA Bruins are taking on the Arizona Wildcats at the McKale Center. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our UCLA vs Arizona prediction for the game today.

UCLA vs Arizona Game Info

No. 3 UCLA Bruins (16-2, 8-1 Pac 12) vs. No. 7 Arizona Wildcats (17-2, 7-1 Pac 12)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: McKale Center — Tucson, AZ

Coverage: ESPN

UCLA vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All UCLA vs Arizona college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: UCLA: (+250) | ARIZ: (-300)

Point Spread: UCLA: +7 (-110) | ARIZ: -7 (-110)

Total: 147 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

UCLA vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Preview

Many were interested to see how UCLA would rebound back on January 14th when the Bruins lost in overtime at home to unranked Oregon. UCLA answered the questions and then some and haven’t lost a game since. While all but one of the wins were against unranked opponents, the one that was against a ranked team was quite the victory. Then #7 UCLA topped then #3 Arizona 75-59 at home to take back control of the Pac 12. The big question tonight will be the status of Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang. Jaquez is questionable after leaving last game with a lower body injury while Juzang is probable to play after having to quarantine.

Although the loss at UCLA is still leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of Arizona, they have been solid of late, winning six of their last seven. Arizona is averaging 86 points per game while only allowing 64.5 per game this season. After being held to just 59 points in their last matchup with UCLA on just 30.7% shooting, it’s a solid bet that this game will be much more competitive. Guard Bennedict Mathurin leads the team with over 17 points per game this season and will be looking to improve on his efficiency as he is shooting just 13 for 47 (27.6%) over the last three games.

UCLA vs Arizona College Basketball Betting Trends

UCLA is 5-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games.

In their last 6 games against Arizona, UCLA is 6-0 against the spread (ATS).

Arizona is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 games.

The UNDER is 4-1 in Arizona’s last 5 games against UCLA.

The UNDER is 5-1 in Arizona’s last 6 games.

UCLA vs Arizona Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

This game is a tough one to predict due to the fact that their last matchup was such an anomaly. The game was a road game for Arizona, they shot 20% worse from the field than UCLA and “only” lost by 16. While conventional wisdom would give the edge for this game to be a lot closer, it’s interesting to see oddsmakers giving such a large edge to Arizona as the favorites.

UCLA has their fair share of question marks right now with the injury status of two of their top three scorers up in the air. Even if both play, it’s tough to trust Jaquez Jr. or Juzang to produce at their regular volume. As a result, Arizona should be able to get the win over UCLA at home. UCLA is such a good team however that it seems smart to stray away from picking Arizona to cover.

Our college basketball betting UCLA vs Arizona prediction tonight will be Arizona WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Arizona a 73.2% chance to win.

Pick: Arizona WINS

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.