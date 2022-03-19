UNC vs Baylor – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The North Carolina Tar Heels are set to take on the Baylor Bears in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday. This game will be played at the Dickies Arena at 12:10 EST. North Carolina is going to be coming into this one after finishing the season at 25-9. The Baylor Bears will be coming in with a number 1 seed after finishing 27-6. Baylor took down Norfolk State in their first-round matchup, while the Tar Heels took down Marquette.

UNC vs Baylor – Game Information

🏀 Teams: UNC vs Baylor

📊 Record: UNC(25-9), Baylor(76-6)

📅 Date: March 19th, 2022

🕛 Time: 12:10 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: CBS

🏟 Venue: Dickies Arena

🎲 Odds: Baylor(-5.5), UNC(+5.5)

UNC vs Baylor Odds

The Baylor Bears and the North Carolina Tar Heels are set to meet on Saturday. This is going to be a very interesting game, but Baylor should be able to walk away with a tough victory.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



UNC vs Baylor Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Saturday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

UNC vs Baylor Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the sweet-16 round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

Baylor, This Won’t Be Easy

The Baylor Bears have been one of the best teams in the country for the entire year and they proved that once again on Thursday. Although they played Norfolk State, beating a team by nearly 40 points in the March Madness Tournament is always impressive. They ended up winning 85-49 behind Matthew Mayer’s 22 points.

If Baylor is going to want to continue winning games in March Madness, they’re going to have to rely on guys like Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler to keep playing elite-level basketball.

UNC Has Been Here Before

The North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the most storied franchises in college basketball history. They came into the March Madness Tournament with a number 8 seed after going 25-9.

North Carolina is going to be coming into this one after an impressive win against the Marquette Golden Eagles. North Carolina was able to walk away with a 32-point victory as Brady Manek and Caleb Love both had exceptional games.

Similar to Baylor, North Carolina is going to have to rely on guys like Armando Bacot, Brady Manek, and Caleb Love to play their best basketball.

March Madness Betting Trends — UNC vs Baylor

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

UNC Trends

20 games have gone OVER and 14 have gone UNDER this season.

17-16-1 ATS this season.

Baylor Trends

17 games have gone OVER and 16 have gone UNDER this season.

17-15-1 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — UNC vs Baylor

For this game, I’m going to go with UNC to cover the spread. I think that Baylor is going to win this one outright, but considering that UNC is coming off a game where they were able to put up 95 points, I think it’s going to be a lot more interesting than many people are anticipating.

Baylor has one of the best defenses in the country, but there are times when they do struggle offensively. I think this is going to be a back-and-forth contest with Baylor winning, but North Carolina covering the spread.

