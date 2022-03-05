USC vs UCLA Preview, Prediction, Odds and Free NCAA Picks

In tonight’s Pac-12 Conference rematch, the No. 16 USC Trojans are playing the No. 17 UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion; free NCAA picks are available here. USC is shooting 45.35% from the field this season. Continue reading for Trojans vs Bruins preview content.

Will UCLA defeat USC for the first time since Feb. 28, 2019? Bruins’ guard Johnny Juzang is averaging 17 points per game. Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

USC vs UCLA Game Information

🏀 Teams: USC Trojans | UCLA Bruins

USC Trojans | UCLA Bruins 📊 Record: Trojans (25-5, 14-16 ATS) | Bruins (22-6, 15-12-1 ATS)

Trojans (25-5, 14-16 ATS) | Bruins (22-6, 15-12-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion; Los Angeles, California 🎲 NCAA Odds: Trojans +7.5 (-105) | Bruins -7.5 (-115)

Trojans vs Bruins NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

Trojans vs Bruins Injuries

USC Trojans Injury Report

G Isaiah White (out)

UCLA Bruins Injury Report

G Johnny Juzang (questionable) | F Mac Etienne (out for the season)

Trojans vs Bruins News and Preview | NCAA Picks

For Saturday night’s Pac-12 Conference matchup, the No. 16 USC Trojans are focusing on bouncing back from their 91-71 home loss versus the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats. The Trojans’ six-game win streak came to an end. In their 20-point loss, USC’s Max Agbonkpolo led his team in scoring with 14 points. The Wildcats outscored them 51-27 in the first half.

Despite outrebounding Arizona 40-31, USC had an awful night shooting-wise. The team shot 27-for-68 (39.7%) from the field. Now, the Trojans have won eight of their last 10 contests. They are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played on a Saturday. USC is 9-2 away, 13-3 at home and 7-4 ATS on the road this season. NCAA picks are below.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in the No. 17 UCLA Bruins’ 77-66 road win over the Washington Huskies, guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a team-high 30 points in 36 minutes played. Guard Jules Bernard also put up 12 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists. The Bruins are now 5-0 in their previous five contests played in March.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bruins have a 86% probability of winning.

Moreover, UCLA has won six of its past 10 games. On top of winning back-to-back contests, the Bruins have not lost a game since Feb. 24, when Oregon beat them 68-63. The Bruins are 5-1 in their last six matchups versus Pac-12 teams. They are 13-1 at home, 8-4 away and 9-4-1 ATS at home.

In the other five head-to-head matchups, the Trojans are a perfect 5-0 against the Bruins. As stated above, UCLA has not defeated USC since Feb. 28, 2019. On Feb. 12, 2022, the Trojans won 67-64 at home.

Trojans vs Bruins NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

USC is 1-4 ATS in its previous five contests.

The Trojans are 6-1 SU in their last seven games played.

Next, the Trojans are 5-1 SU in their past six road contests.

On the other side, UCLA is 5-1 ATS in its previous six games played.

The Bruins are 5-1 SU in their last six contests.

Also, the total has gone under in the Bruins’ past five matchups versus the Trojans.

Projected USC Trojans Starting Lineup

G Ethan Anderson | G Boogie Ellis | G Drew Peterson | F Chevez Goodwin | F Isaiah Mobley

Projected UCLA Bruins Starting Lineup

G David Singleton | G Jules Bernard | G Tyger Campbell | G Jaime Jaquez Jr. | C Myles Johnson

Trojans vs Bruins | Free NCAA Picks

Furthermore, entering this rivalry matchup, USC is 21-3 as a favorite, 4-2 as an underdog and 7-4 ATS away, while UCLA is 21-4 as a favorite, 1-2 as an underdog and 9-4-1 ATS at home. The Trojans are 1-4 ATS in their past five head-to-head contests versus Pac-12 teams. And the total has gone over in eight of USC’s previous 10 road games against UCLA.

The Bruins have only one loss at home, however, history is not in their favor when playing the Trojans. Go with what you feel. UCLA has not beat them in three years. All in all, the Bruins will win, cover the spread and the total will go over 135. For March Madness, skim through our handicap betting guide. More NCAA picks are on the main page.

