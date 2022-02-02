Vanderbilt vs Kentucky College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s SEC college basketball matchup, the Vanderbilt Commodores are taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Vanderbilt vs Kentucky prediction for the game today.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Game Info

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) vs. No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Rupp Arena — Lexington, KY

Coverage: SECN

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: VAN: (+925) | UK: (-1650)

Point Spread: VAN: +16.5 (-110) | UK: -16.5 (-110)

Total: 141 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky College Basketball Betting Preview

Vanderbilt has struggled mightily in SEC play and have won just two of their last seven contests with both victories coming over lowly Georgia. Last time Vanderbilt played Kentucky, they lost by 12 at home. Vanderbilt’s offense is able to put up over 68 points per game, but their defense gives up just under 65. The Commodores do have one of the best players in the country however in guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Pippen Jr. is averaging over 18 points per game and is a big reason why Vanderbilt is even over .500. He will need a huge game if they want a chance tonight.

Kentucky has been hot lately and have won six of their last seven. During that time, they have only lost to #2 Auburn on the road and have beaten two ranked teams in #22 Tennessee and #10 Kansas on the road. Their win over Kansas was nothing less than a romp as they won by a score of 80-62. Kentucky has been fantastic on both sides of the ball this season, scoring an average of 82 points per game while giving up just over 64 points per game. With all their key players healthy as of now, Kentucky could ride this streak for a while.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky College Basketball Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Vanderbilt’s last 6 games.

Vanderbilt is 13-6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 20 games against Kentucky.

Kentucky is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 home games against Vanderbilt.

The UNDER is 11-5 in Kentucky’s last 16 games against Vanderbilt.

Vanderbilt vs Kentucky Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Kentucky is rolling right now while the Commodores are struggling. With that in mind, I’m still taking Vanderbilt to cover the spread. Kentucky shot over 52% from the field and 50% from deep against Vanderbilt in their last meeting. Even with that shooting, Kentucky only won by 12 points.

This game is now a home game for the Wildcats which will make it even tougher for Vanderbilt. Even with that though, the numbers back Vanderbilt to at least cover. When the massive line is taken into account, it seems like a tall task for Kentucky to cover against a team they’ve struggled to cover against over the past few years.

Our college basketball betting Vanderbilt vs Kentucky prediction tonight will be Vanderbilt COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Kentucky a 95.3% chance to win.

Pick: Vanderbilt +16.5

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the banner above to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.