Brittney Spears released a statement after No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama’s security reportedly struck her at a Vegas restaurant. Find out more about the incident and get the details straight from Wembanyama and Spears, who have both since made statements about what transpired in Vegas.

San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama is already finding it difficult to deal with his newfound superstardom after getting into an incident in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, Wembanyama found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons after a close encounter with a former Hollywood star.

Reports have surfaced that Brittney Spears attempted to grab him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino. According to the Daily Loud, Spears was apparently speaking to Wembanyama in a British accent before her run-in with security.

With a crowd already forming behind Wembanyama, his security detail pushed the pop star away, apparently with considerable force, prompting Spears to file a police report.

Britney Spears was reportedly speaking with a British accent when approaching Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/EgfsydtyOU — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 6, 2023

Wembanyama Gives Details About Altercation With Brittney Spears

Just weeks after being the No.1 lottery pick in the NBA Draft, Wembanyama is already making headlines in Las Vegas. On his way to enjoy a meal, the Spurs’ rookie believed that he was grabbed from behind while heading into a restaurant.

Before Wembanyama even saw who grabbed him, his security pushed them away and the rookie kept things moving before things got out of hand.

Prior to the incident, Wembanyama was instructed to keep walking through the crowd for safety reasons. If he were to stop, his detail was worried that he would be swarmed by fans.

While it might have been bad timing, Wembanyama didn’t look back to see what happened. He was unaware of how much force was used to push Spears off him. However, he just followed the instructions given to him by security. It wasn’t until a few hours later that Wembanyama was told it was Britney Spears who grabbed him at the casino.

Watch Wembanyama explain the incident from his perspective below.

.@vicw_32 on the situation last night involving Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/I0mHJvJzs4 — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) July 6, 2023

Brittney Spears Releases Statement About Vegas Incident

Shortly after her altercation with Wembanyama’s security detail, Spears filed a police report claiming she was struck while trying to Wembanyama’s attention.

As Wembanyama was heading to a restaurant, Spears noticed the NBA rookie and tapped him on the shoulder for a photo. Instead she was struck in the face causing her glasses to e knocked off.

Spears addressed the incident on her Instagram account on Thursday. She stated that the altercation was extremely embarrassing to share with the world but it was already out there.

According to Spears, she simply tapped Wembanyama on the shoulder and his security detail backhanded her in the face, knocking off her glasses. Spears is looking for a public apology from Wembanyama, his security, or organization.

Check out Spears’ statement below.

Britney Spears releases a statement after Spurs security allegedly struck her when she approached Victor Wembanyama at a Vegas restaurant pic.twitter.com/njYM2zMbzL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2023

