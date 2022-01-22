Villanova vs Georgetown College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big East college basketball matchup, the Villanova Wildcats are taking on the Georgetown Hoyas at Capital One Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Villanova vs Georgetown prediction for the game today.

Villanova vs Georgetown Game Info

No. 11 Villanova Wildcats (13-5, 6-2 Big East) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (6-9, 0-4 Big East)

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Time: 12 PM ET

Venue: Capital One Arena — Washington, DC

Coverage: FOX

Villanova vs Georgetown College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: VILL: (-1100) | GTOWN: (+700)

Point Spread: VILL: -13.5 (-110) | GTOWN: +13.5 (-110)

Total: 140 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Villanova vs Georgetown Preview

This Villanova vs Georgetown college basketball game could get ugly very quickly unless the Hoyas can capture some magic. Georgetown is looking for their first conference win of the season while Villanova is looking to keep at least a share of the Big East lead.

Villanova is coming into this game off of a heartbreaking 57-54 loss at home to Marquette. The loss allowed Providence to move into a tie atop the Big East with the Wildcats. With Villanova’s next four games coming against unranked opponents, this matchup should help the Wildcats regain some momentum. As long as Villanova doesn’t simply try to go through the motions today, they should have a safe win over the Hoyas.

After being a surprising first round exit in the NCAA tournament last season, the Hoyas have struggled to recapture last year’s late success. Georgetown is currently on a five-game losing streak and hasn’t won a game since beating Howard over a month ago. Defense has been a huge problem for Georgetown this year as they give up just under 76 points per game. The Hoyas also rely a lot on isolation offense as they average under 13 assists per game.

Villanova vs Georgetown Betting Trends

Villanova is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

Villanova is 2-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 6 games against Georgetown.

The total has hit the OVER in four of Georgetown’s last 6 games.

Georgetown is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction | College Basketball Picks

Villanova has beaten the teams that they should be beating for the most part. Coming off of a tough home loss to Marquette, the Wildcats are going to come out firing. Coach Jay Wright always seems to have a mature team that often bounces back in a big way following losses. Nothing different should be expected here.

Georgetown has found it difficult to get much of anything going lately on either side of the ball. The Hoyas have only scored 70 or more points once in their past four games. When they give up an average of over 83 points in those games, there is little chance to win. Going up against a solid Villanova team that can beat you multiple ways, Georgetown could have a tough time staying competitive.

Our Villanova vs Georgetown prediction tonight will be Villanova COVERS -13.5 at BetOnline.

Villanova is playing very solid basketball as of late whereas Georgetown has found few answers to even stop teams like St. Johns. Villanova should be able to do whatever they want and methodically dismantle the Hoyas.

Given the trends of both teams coming into this game, it would be surprising if Georgetown was even able to be competitive in the second half. The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Villanova a 95.9% chance to win.

Pick: Villanova -13.5

