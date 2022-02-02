Villanova vs Marquette Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

The Villanova Wildcats will attempt to march into Fiserv Forum to take down the Marquette Golden Eagles in a Big East matchup. Marquette won earlier in the year at the Pavillion, so we will see if they can bounce back. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball picks and betting trends, then give our Villanova vs Marquette prediction for the game today.

Villanova vs Marquette Game Info

No. 12 Villanova Wildcats (16-5, 9-2 Big East) vs No. 24 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-7, 7-4 Big East)

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Coverage: FS1

Villanova vs Marquette Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: Villanova: (-) | Marquette (+)

Point Spread: Villanova: -4.5 (-115) | Marquette: +4.5 (-105)

Total: 134- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Villanova vs Marquette College Basketball Betting Preview

The Villanova Wildcats come into this game against Marquette with an 11-point victory at the Pavillion against St John’s Saturday. They ended the month of January with an 8-1 record, with their last loss coming against Marquette at the Pavillion. Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore will have to lead the way for the Wildcats for them to come out with a win Wednesday, with Slater and Samuels showing up big on the defense side of the ball. The last time these teams met, Marquette limited Gillespie and their depth wasn’t a factor, a big part of why Nova lost. We will see if they turn the tide.

Marquette, on the other hand, comes into this game coming off a 2-point loss to Providence, right now leading the Big East at 18-2 and 8-1 in conference play. Marquette was never supposed to be a ranked team or up in the standings in the Big East this year. Shaka Smart had other plans, though, leading the Golden Eagles to resume builder wins, including Villanova and Illinois. To win this game, though, they will need to be very physical around the basketball, with Jordan Lewis and Darryl Morsell leading the way offensively. Greg Elliot will be needed as well, as he provides a much-needed lift off the bench. Marquette can easily sweep the Wildcats, but this one can go either way. Coming off a devastating loss, I think Villanova comes into the Fiserv Forum and wins by a couple of baskets.

Villanova vs Marquette College Basketball Betting Trends

Villanova is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 11 of Villanova’s last 16 games.

Villanova is 9-1 straight up (SU) in their last 10 games.

Marquette is 9-1 ats in their last 10 games.

The total has gone under in 5 of Marquette’s last 7 games.

Villanova vs Marquette Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Last time out, Marquette won at the Pavillion, 57-54. A lot has changed since January 19th, including a run by both Marquette and Villanova in the win streak column. Marquette won 2 straight since then, then dropping the most recent game to the friars, while Villanova hasn’t lost since then, winning 3 straight games. Marquette comes in a little hungry and trying to not let a skid of losing start. This should be a great game with both having exceptional defenses and above average offense in the Big East. At the end of the day, I believe in Shaka Smart and will be riding with the Golden Eagles to cover as underdogs at home. Who doesn’t like a home underdog?

Our college basketball betting Villanova vs Marquette prediction tonight will be Marquette +4.5 at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Villanova a 77.9% chance to win.

Pick: Marquette +4.5

