Virginia Tech vs Texas – March Madness Odds, Preview, and Expert Picks

The Virginia Tech Hokies are set to take on the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the March Madness tournament at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. This game will be played at 4:15 EST on Friday. Texas is going to be coming into this one after finishing fourth in the Big 12 as they went 21-11 overall and 10-8 in the conference. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, is going to be coming into this one after a very impressive ACC tournament as they beat the Duke Blue Devils 82-67 in the finals. Virginia Tech went 23-12 on the year and is really playing their best basketball as of late.

Texas vs Virginia Tech – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Texas vs Virginia Tech

📊 Record: Texas(21-11), Virginia Tech(23-12)

📅 Date: March 18th, 2022

🕛 Time: 4:15 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: TruTV

🏟 Venue: Fiserv Forum

🎲 Odds: Texas(-1.5), Virginia Tech(+1.5)

Texas vs Virginia Tech Odds

The Virginia Tech Hokies and the Texas Longhorns are set to meet on Friday. Considering that this is going to be a 6-11 game, this should be one of the more interesting games of the day.

Below, you can find CBB odds for the game from BetOnline.



Texas vs Virginia Tech Injuries

There are currently no new players on either teams’ injury report for Friday’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches.

Texas vs Virginia Tech Preview

This game will be played in a neutral arena. Both teams are going to look to advance to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

VT Looking To Stay Hot

The Virginia Tech Hokies didn’t necessarily have the regular season that they were hoping for as they ended up going 11-9 in the ACC. However, this team is playing some great basketball down the stretch as they were able to win the ACC tournament over arguably the best college basketball program of all time, the Duke Blue Devils. In that game, Hunter Cattoor led the way with an impressive 31 points.

If Virginia Tech is going to want to make some noise in the March Madness tournament, they’re going to need to continue playing this level of basketball. They have done so the past few weeks, and they’re hoping that that is going to stay the same.

Texas Looking To Take Care Of Business

Texas is an interesting team, as they finished fourth in the Big 12 regular-season. They were knocked out in the earlier rounds of the Big 12 tournament as they lost 75-68 against TCU, but this team does have some impressive wins throughout the year. Texas has been able to beat Kansas, Tennessee, and a slew of other elite teams.

Texas is one of those teams who you don’t really know what you’re going to get out of every night. They’re going to hope that things are clicking for them and they can walk away with this tough win.

March Madness Betting Trends — Texas vs Virginia Tech

Let’s check out some of the CBB betting trends for the game below.

Texas Trends

14 games have gone OVER and 18 have gone UNDER this season.

12-19 ATS this season.

Virginia Tech Trends

16 games have gone OVER and 19 have gone UNDER this season.

19-16 ATS this season.

Free March Madness Picks — Texas vs Virginia Tech

For this game, I like the Virginia Tech Hokies to win outright. I think this is going to be one of the more competitive games on Friday, but with the way that Virginia Tech has played as of late, I think that they’re going to be able to get the job done once again.

This is one of my sleeper teams in this tournament, as I expect them to win this one and potentially even win a few more rounds after this.

