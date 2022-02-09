Wake Forest vs NC State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this ACC matchup, the much-improved Wake Forest Demon Deacons will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face the rebuilding NC State Wolfpack. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Wake Forest vs NC State prediction for the game today.

Wake Forest vs NC State Game Info

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) vs NC State Wolfpack (10-14, 3-10 ACC)

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Coverage: ACCN

Wake Forest vs NC State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: WF: (-155) | NCST: (+135)

Point Spread: WF: -3 (-110) | NCST: +3 (-110)

Total: 152.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wake Forest vs NC State College Basketball Betting Preview

Wake Forest, led by Senior Forward Alondes Williams, comes into this game against NC State after a big win at Florida State. They shot a respectable 45.6% from the field, 36.4% from the arc, and 53.3% from the free throw line. They had an absurd 26 turnovers to the Seminoles 16 turnovers, but it didn’t show up because of the Deacons outrebounding the Seminoles 45-38, creating 14 second chance opportunities. They had a great team effort last time out, having 3 double digit scorers. They will look to replicate what they did Saturday and carry that momentum into Wednesday.

The Wolfpack in a rebuilding year, currently are on a 4-game skid, last time losing to Notre Dame at the Joyce Center in South Bend 69-57. Notre Dame opened up on a 23-9 run and were on the defensive attack all night. The Irish allowed the Wolfpack to shoot 29.9% from the field, 29.2% from the arc, and 71.4% from the line. Mike Brey and the Irish were the more complete team, as you’d expect from a veteran group like they have in South Bend. The Wolfpack will look to get something out of this season and maybe that means winning against the Demon Deacons at home in Raleigh.

Wake Forest vs NC State College Basketball Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 6-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 7 games.

The total has gone Over in 5 of the last 6 games Wake Forest has played.

Wake Forest is 1-4 ATS against NC State in their last 5 games.

NC State is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

The over has hit 3 of the last 5 games NC State has played.

NC State is 2-6 straight up (SU) in their last 8 games.

Wake Forest vs NC State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Wake Forest ranks in the top 25 in points per game, Field Goal Percentage, and Total Points Scored in the country. They go up against a Wolfpack team that has struggled on the defensive end, and not getting much from their offense. This should be a win for Wake Forest pretty easily, but I wouldn’t be shocked if this is a trap game for the Demon Deacons. The only way I see this going the other way is being more physical and playing some zone when Wake Forest gets hot, it slows offenses down.

Our college basketball betting Wake Forest vs NC State prediction tonight will be Wake Forest WINS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Wake Forest a 63.6% chance to win.

Pick: Wake Forest ML

