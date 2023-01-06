Home » news » Warriors Hold The Best Home Record And Worst Road Record Of The Nba

NBA

Warriors hold the best home record and worst road record of the NBA

Warriors Klay Thompson injury - 'I deserve more credit for battling through all that injury s—t'
The current NBA champions are dealing with a turbulent 2022-23, after 39 games of regular season the Warriors hold the records for best home and worst road performances out of the 30 franchises of the tournament.

Crazy, huh? This evident discrepancy can only mean the Golden State have found a true stronghold in their stadium, just as much as they suffer an intense demotivation every time they are on the road.

Chase Center stronghold

A fan-packed Chase Center has been a vital element towards achieving an impressive 17-3 home record for the Warriors this season. It’s been a given to see its 18,000 seats full of a devoted Golden State fan base who’ve witnessed great victories such as their 123-107 win against the Celtics this past December or when they beat their State rivals, the Lakers by a 14 point margin back in November.

On the road, well… it’s literally been the exact opposite. Their 3-16 record is quite embarrassing considering the Warriors are the reigning NBA champions. Probably their most shameful away performances were the 5 game losing streak from October 29th to November 4th when they lost to weak teams such as the Hornets and Pistons. What a horrifying Halloween season it was for Golden State!

Inspiring start to 2023

It seems this New Year holiday season brought much needed motivation back to the Bay Area. Ever since Christmas Day, the Warriors have won 5 out of their last 6 games to finally move up the ladder in the Western Conference. They are still outside the playoff qualification zone, standing in the 9th position in their division, but stepping on the Sun’s ankles as they both share a 20-19 record. January 10th will prove a crucial date as both Golden State and Phoenix will face in Chase Center.

We can’t help but mention their best player is still in rehabilitation due to a shoulder injury he suffered back in mid-December. The Warriors are hoping to recover Stephen Curry on January 13th for their Spurs game, but they still need to face two games before Curry is back on track.

Check out our latest special report on the Top 10 times NBA teams have played better without their star players, a list of examples where team work overcomes it all. In the Warriors case, it hasn’t just been a case of team empowerment, as Jordan Poole has had to rise up to the occasion and replace Curry in the spotlight.

