Everyone around the Golden State camp is well aware that this next campaign should be a make it-or-break it season for Jonathan Kuminga, as the young player is entering his third year with the Bay Area club. The 20-year-old is the first to recognize this, but is convinced that the current roster will unlock his potential.

Star and team leader Stephen Curry revealed this week that the power foward is already improving his game under newcomer Chris Paul’s leadership. This summer, they’ve already been working together during pickup games and the Congolese youngster is blossoming.

“Obviously a great leader in terms of his communication He’s going to get on you, he’s going to overcommunicate — and we need that,” he said about CP’s impact.

Steph already notices the impact CP3 is having on JK 👀https://t.co/ilt3V7Goc2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 23, 2023

“I’ve already seen him playing pick up, him helping [Jonathan Kuminga], how to help him run the pick and roll, where to be at, giving him confidence in those type of scenarios. That’ll help us in terms of trying to be more cohesive. When I’m on the floor, when I’m off, me and Klay [Thompson] being able to run off the ball if CP’s running the point,” he assured.

This was already expected, as Warriors teammate Draymond Green said last month that Paul is going to “unlock” Kuminga this upcoming campaign. On a recent podcast with Paul George, the foward told Los Angeles Clippers All-Star that his team’s newest acquisition is going to help Kuminga grow his offensive game.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth,” Green foretold. “CP is great with young guys. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge and I look forward to learning that from him.”

Earlier this month, Kuminga recognized this will be the most decisive season of his young career

As he aspires to become a fundamental part of the Warriors, Kuminga knows this is the time to prove everyone he’s got what it takes to someday dominate the NBA. At the start of August, he admitted this to ESPN’s Leonard Solms at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa, revealing there is a lot of expectation surrounding his performances this following competition.

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” he said. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

Jonathan surpassed expectations two weeks ago on Jamal Crawford’s “The Crawsover” Pro-Am contest at the Royal Brougham Pavilion in Seattle, after exploding in a 60-point performance.

The 20-year-old also added six assists and five rebounds to his already impressive stat line, as he prepares to undertake more responsibility in the Golden State roster this upcoming campaign.

The NBA legend, who organized the match, was the first to show his appreciation for the rising star. “Came and put on a show we will never forget!!! Much love my bro!” Crawford posted on Twitter after the match.