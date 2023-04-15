Main Page
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Picks, & Predictions NBA Playoffs First Round
Tonight, the Golden State Warriors battle the Sacramento Kings in Game 1 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Warriors vs. Kings game are here. Sportsbooks show the Kings as a one-point favorite at home. Sacramento is 23-18 at home, whereas Golden State is 11-30 away. BetOnline odds are featured below.
Warriors vs. Kings Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs
- 🏀 Teams: Golden State Warriors | Sacramento Kings
- 📊 Record: Warriors (44-38, 39-42-1 ATS) | Kings (48-34, 45-37 ATS)
- 📅 Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- 🕛 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- 📺 TV Channels: ABC
- 🏟 Venue: Golden 1 Center; Sacramento, California
- 🎲 NBA Odds: Warriors +1 (-115) | Kings -1 (-105)
Warriors vs. Kings Odds | NBA Playoffs First Round Game 1
|
NBA Team
|
Odds
|
Play
|Golden State Warriors
|+1 (-115)
|Sacramento Kings
|-1 (-105)
Warriors vs. Kings Predictions | 2023 NBA Playoffs Game 1
On Saturday, the No. 6 seed Golden State Warriors take on the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winning team of this seven-game series will advance to the second round. This is the first time both Golden State and Sacramento made the playoffs the same season since the Kings moved to California in 1985.
Is this matchup becoming a rivalry? “I’m not sure if it’s a rivalry yet. If it can end up being that, then fantastic,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “I think rivalries are great in any competition out there.
“It adds extra juice to the whole environment or atmosphere whenever two teams play each other. … I wouldn’t say it’s quite there yet, but if it does get there, it’d be awesome.”
The Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought and are now aiming to win their first playoff series since the 2003-04 season. Although Sacramento won four more games than Golden State, the Kings are still underdogs to win this series against the reigning champs. So, the disrespect is real.
For one logical reason, Golden State’s players have appeared in a combined total of 817 career playoff games compared to 185 for the Kings. Sacramento’s Matthew Dellavedova leads the team with 52.
De’Aaron Fox will be the key in this series. The sixth-year guard led the NBA with 194 clutch points. Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Kings have a 54.2% chance of winning at home tonight. Sacramento should win this first-round series. Golden State is not the same road team this season.
Warriors vs. Kings Injuries | NBA Injury Report Game 1
Golden State Warriors Injury Report
SF Andre Iguodala (wrist; out indefinitely) | SF Andrew Wiggins (personal; upgraded to probable) | SG Ryan Rollins (foot; out indefinitely)
Sacramento Kings Injury Report
SF Harrison Barnes (ankle; upgraded to probable) | PG Matthew Dellavedova (finger; out indefinitely)
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends | NBA Playoffs 2023 Picks
- Golden State finished 8-2 in its last 10 games to end the regular season.
- The Warriors are 14-4 in their past 18 away meetings versus Sacramento.
- Also, the Warriors are 4-11 ATS in their previous 18 matchups against Pacific Division opponents.
- On the other side, Sacramento is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games played.
- The Kings are 5-5 in their past 10 contests and have lost their last three straight games.
- Lastly, the point total has gone under in six of the Kings’ previous nine contests versus Golden State.
Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup
PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | PF Draymond Green | SF Donte DiVincenzo | C Kevon Looney
Projected Sacramento Kings Starting Lineup
PG De’Aaron Fox | SG Kevin Huerter | PF Keegan Murray | SF Harrison Barnes | C Domantas Sabonis
Warriors vs. Kings Picks | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round
For other betting statistics, Golden State is 7-17 as an underdog, 28-12-1 over/under away, and 12-29 ATS away. Sacramento is 35-16 as a favorite, 25-14-2 over/under at home, and 18-23 ATS at home. The Kings are 2-4 ATS in their past six games when playing as the favorite.
Additionally, the Warriors are 2-1 in their last three matchups against Sacramento. While Golden State won its final three games of the regular season, the Kings lost their last three contests. All things considered, our betting experts are projecting the Kings to win Game 1, to cover the spread, and for the point total to go over 237.5.
Pick the Kings to win! Golden State’s 11-30 road record this season is ugly. Last season, the Warriors went 22-19 away in the regular season before going on to win their seventh championship in franchise history. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.
