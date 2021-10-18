Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, the Golden State Warriors are playing the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. This is the second regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season, and it is also the second matchup of Tuesday’s doubleheader. BetOnline odds are available below.

Game Information

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center; Los Angeles, California

TV channels: NBA League Pass, TNT

Radio broadcast: KSPN/KWKW-LAL, KGMZ-FM

Live stream: fuboTV (seven-day free trial)

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers news

Heading into Tuesday night’s regular season opener for the 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings. Nonetheless, this record does not include exhibition contests over these last few weeks. Last Tuesday, Golden State defeated Los Angeles 111-99. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all played in that preseason matchup.

For Golden State, their top news story pertain to the organization waiving L.J. Figueroa and Axel Toupane. The roster move occurred on Saturday. Plus, after being waived by the Lakers, Joel Ayayi was claimed off waivers by the Wizards.

Warriors waive L.J. Figueroa & Axel Toupane: pic.twitter.com/BCGP2UFZmX — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 16, 2021

Joel Ayayi was reportedly claimed off waivers by the Wizards.https://t.co/KJSwRxwbE5 pic.twitter.com/S0k8A8BYoK — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 17, 2021

Injury Report

For the Warriors, shooting guard Klay Thompson and center James Wiseman are out against Los Angeles. Both players are out indefinitely. Thompson is still resting after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL in November 2020. According to ESPN reports, the target date for the guard’s return is Christmas Day.

Additionally, for the Lakers, Trevor Ariza and Talen Horton-Tucker are out indefinitely. Ariza is recovering from an ankle injury, while Horton-Tucker underwent surgery one week ago to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb. He will miss at least the next four weeks.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers betting lines

Over/Under: 228

Point spread: Lakers -3.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Warriors +145, Lakers -105