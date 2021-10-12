On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Golden State Warriors (3-0) are playing the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4) at the Staples Center. This is the Warriors’ fourth preseason matchup, whereas tonight is the Lakers’ fifth exhibition game. BetOnline odds are featured down below.

Game Information

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center; Los Angeles, California

TV channels: Spectrum SportsNet, TNT

Radio broadcast: KSPN/KWKW-LAL, KGMZ-FM

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers news

Leading into Monday night’s matchup, the Lakers are 2-1 in their previous three head-to-head meetings versus the Warriors. Excluding preseason, on Mar. 15, 2021—the last time these teams played one another in the regular season—Los Angeles won 128-97 on the road. For the latest Warriors news, the team signed San Antonio’s Quinndary Weatherspoon.

Aside from injuries, the top news story for Tuesday night’s game is the Lakers’ Big Three playing against Golden State. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are expected to start. Of course, the starters will look rusty at first. On Sunday, Westbrook finished with 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the team’s 29-point loss to the Suns.

The Warriors have signed free agent guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. Quinndary, 25, appeared in 31 games with the San Antonio Spurs over the last two seasons, averaging 1.9 points in 6.4 minutes per game. pic.twitter.com/O4Iw5d1eWV — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 11, 2021

Injury Report

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are all out for tonight’s preseason contest. Thompson is still recovering from his ACL injury he sustained last season. According to ESPN, he is expected to make his return by Christmas.

As for the Lakers, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn are out against the Warriors. Ariza and Nunn are resting because of ankle injuries. However, Nunn’s injury was just an ankle sprain. Tucker is waiting for his thumb to recover, while Monk is not playing due to a groin strain.

Looking for tickets to watch the #LakeShow take on the Warriors on October 19th? Browse the official Lakers resale marketplace. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers betting lines

Over/Under: 228.5

Point spread: Lakers -5 (-105)

Best moneyline: Warriors +157, Lakers -192

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers preview

On Friday, the Warriors defeated the Lakers 121-114 at home. Guard Stephen Curry led his team in scoring, putting up 30 points in 26 minutes played. Guard Jordan Poole also finished his performance with 28 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25 minutes on the court. Offensively, Golden State played a great game.

The Warriors scored 38 points in the second quarter. Plus, the team shot 44-for-97 (45.4%) from the field and 20-for-56 (35.7%) from three-point range. There is always room for improvement, though. The Warriors were out-rebounded 56 to 42, and they allowed 37 points in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Lakers were blown out 123-94 versus the Suns. In the team’s 29-point loss, Anthony Davis scored a team-high 19 points in 28 minutes played. Carmelo Anthony also accumulated 17 points and 4.0 rebounds in 16 minutes spent on the court. Defensively, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do.

They allowed the Suns to score 72 points in the second half. To add insult to injury, Los Angeles closed out the first quarter with 18 points. They were trailing the entire game. Not to mention, the Lakers shot 32-for-85 (37.6%) from the floor and 15-for-42 (35.7%) from behind the arc.

For the Warriors’ projected starting lineup, the list consists of PG Stephen Curry, SG Jordan Poole, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green and C Kevin Looney. The Lakers’ projected starting lineup is PG Russell Westbrook, SG Wayne Ellington, SF Kent Bazemore, PF LeBron James and C Anthony Davis.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Moreover, the Warriors scored 121 points against the Lakers in their recent matchup, while the Lakers scored 94 points versus the Suns. This is 215 points. Likewise, last Friday’s Lakers-Warriors matchup final total was 235. The total for tonight’s exhibition contest is set at 228.5. Therefore, there is a good chance the total will go over again in tonight’s game.

For betting trends, the Warriors are 7-1 against the spread in their past eight games. They are also 6-2 straight up in their last eight games played. And, the total has gone over in five of the team’s previous seven games. Additionally, Golden State is 13-5 in their last 18 games played in October.

As for the Lakers, the team is 3-8 ATS in their previous 11 games played. Also, the total has gone under in six of their last eight games. For one highlighted trend, Los Angeles is 1-5 ATS in their past six games played at home.

After losing to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts fell to 1-4 for the season. The Lakers should get their first preseason win tonight, improving their exhibition record to 1-4. Pay close attention to trends like this in professional sports. Patterns exist.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers betting pick

Pick the Lakers to win at home; the total will go over 228.5. The Lakers are five-point favorites with BetOnline.