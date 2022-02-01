Warriors vs Spurs Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Spurs host the Golden State Warriors tonight in San Antonio. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Warriors vs Spurs game.

Warriors vs Spurs Game Info

Golden State Warriors (38-13) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-32)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Centre — San Antonio, TX

Warriors vs Spurs NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: GSW: (-150) | SAS: (+125)

Point Spread: GSW: -3 (-111) | SAS: +3 (-111)

Total: 228.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

(SG) Andre Iguodala (out), (SF) Otto Porter Jr (out), (PF) Draymond Green (out), (PF) Nemanja Bjelica (out), (C) James Wiseman (out)

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

(PF) Zach Collins (out)

Warriors vs Spurs News and Preview | NBA Picks

This is the second of four matchups between the Warriors and Spurs. San Antonio won the first game in San Francisco earlier in the season, running out winners by 5 points.

Golden State come in to this one, 3 games behind Western Conference leaders, the Phoenix Suns, who play Brooklyn later tonight.

The Warriors have won their last 6 games and will be looking to make it 7 when they play their second game in was many nights. Last night, Steph Curry led the Bay Men to a 122-108 victory with his 40 points. Steph seems to have shaken off his poor shooting of late, scoring on 13 of his 23 field goals including going 7/14 from beyond the arc.

Curry leads the Warriors this season on the stat sheet with over 25 points and 6 assists per game.

San Antonio have won 2 of their last 5 and lost their latest game against the Suns on Sunday when they lost 115-110. The Spurs were without Dejounte Murray in that one. Power Forward Doug McDermott had a team high 24 points in the game.

Dejounte Murray leads this Spurs team this season and is nearly averaging a triple double with 19 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists in 34 minutes of action per game this season. The Spurs are currently 11th seed in the West and find themselves 2 games out of a Play-In spot.

Warriors vs Spurs Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Golden State’s last 6 games.

Golden State are 6-0 SU in their last 6 games.

Golden State are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Antonio’s last 9 games.

San Antonio are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division.

San Antonio are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games this season.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

(PG) Steph Curry, (SG) Klay Thompson, (SF) Moses Moody, (PF) Andrew Wiggins, (C) Kevon Looney

Projected San Antonio Spurs Starting Lineup

(PG) Dejounte Murray, (SG) Devin Vassell, (SF) Keldon Johnson, (PF) Doug McDermott, (C) Drew Eubanks

Warriors vs Spurs Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Warriors a 55% chance of winning this game tonight. It may be their second game in two nights but it is hard to see past the Warriors for this Western Conference matchup. It’s likely that the backcourt of Curry and Thompson will be strong for San Antonio tonight.

The bookmakers have the points spread at -3 for the Warriors which does mean that they believe this one will be pretty close, but personally I see the Warriors taking the win by 7 or more.

Pick: UNDER 228.5

