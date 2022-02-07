Warriors vs Thunder NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Western Conference mismatch, the Golden State Warriors (40-13, 29-21-3 ATS) are aiming to defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-35, 32-18-2 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Will Stephen Curry and the Warriors extend their winning streak to nine games? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Warriors vs Thunder Game Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Warriors vs Thunder NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Warriors -12.5 (-112) | Thunder +12.5 (-108)

Best moneyline: Warriors -850 | Thunder +615

Over/Under: 211.5 (-110)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Andre Iguodala (questionable) | PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (questionable) | C Nemanja Bjelica (out indefinitely) | SF Andrew Wiggins (out) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out indefinitely) | PF Isaiah Roby (out) | SF Luguentz Dort (questionable) | SG Vit Krejci (out indefinitely) | C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out indefinitely)

Warriors vs Thunder News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, last Thursday, in the Warriors’ 126-114 home win over the Kings, guard Klay Thompson led his team in scoring, finishing his performance with 23 points in 24 minutes of action. Guard Stephen Curry ended his night with 20 points, 1.0 rebound and 7.0 assists in 32 minutes played. Golden State has won nine of its last 10 games. Along with their eight-game winning streak, the Warriors are now 15-9 away, 25-4 at home and 12-11-1 ATS on the road.

As for the Thunder, in their 113-103 road loss versus the Kings on Saturday, guard Josh Giddey scored a team-high 24 points in 38 minutes on the court. Forward Darius Bazley contributed 18 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 minutes played. Charlotte has won just three of its past 10 contests. Counting this defeat, the team is 9-16 at home, 8-19 away and 15-8-2 ATS at home this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 80.7% chance of winning.

Referencing other head-to-head matchups, in the previous five meetings, the Warriors are a perfect 5-0 against the Thunder. On 30, 2021, the second meeting during this regular season, Golden State won 103-82 at Chase Center. The Thunder have not defeated them since Nov. 25, 2019, when they won 100-97 on the road.

On another topic, the Warriors have listed Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala as questionable for tonight’s game. Both players practiced on Saturday, so they’re slowly recovering. However, it is unclear on whether or not Porter Jr. and Iguodala will be 100 percent against the Thunder.

Otto Porter and Andre Iguodala both listed as questionable for the Warriors tomorrow in OKC. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 7, 2022

Warriors vs Thunder NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Golden State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games played.

The Warriors 8-0 SU in their previous eight contests.

Plus, the Warriors are 6-1 ATS in their past seven matchups versus the Thunder.

And, the Thunder are 4-13 SU in their last 17 games played.

The total has gone over in four of Oklahoma City’s previous six contests.

Lastly, the total has gone under in 13 of the Thunder’s past 16 matchups against the Warriors.

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Moses Moody | C Kevon Looney

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Tre Mann | SG Josh Giddey | SF Ty Jerome | PF Darius Bazley | C Mamadi Diakite

Warriors vs Thunder Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, comparing these Western Conference teams’ betting records, Golden State is 34-8 as a favorite, 6-5 as an underdog and 12-11-1 ATS away, while Oklahoma City is 1-1 as a favorite, 16-34 as an underdog and 15-8-2 ATS at home. Despite the Warriors having multiple players listed out on their injury report, such as Draymond Green, Nemanja Bjelica and James Wiseman, they keep on winning. The big difference-maker for the Warriors is having Klay Thompson back.

Heading into Monday night’s rematch, Golden State is a heavy 12.5-point favorite. As stated above, the Thunder have not defeated the Warriors since Nov. 25, 2019. Oklahoma City would have had a better chance of winning with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Though, their leading scorer remains out. So, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 211.5. If you have never placed a bet, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

