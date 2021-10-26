Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City Thunder 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, the Golden State Warriors (3-0) are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (0-3) at Paycom Center. This is the fourth regular season game for both Western Conference teams in the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are available below.

Game Information

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV channels: Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio broadcast: WWLS/WKY, KGMZ-FM

Live stream: Hulu + Live TV (seven-day free trial)

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder news

Heading into Wednesday night’s intraconference mismatch, the Warriors are 3-0 in their past three head-to-head meetings against the Thunder. On May 8, 2021, the last time these Western Conference opponents faced off, Golden State won 136-97 at home. Though, the Warriors are 6-4 in their previous 10 head-to-head contests. They are now aiming for their first 4-0 start in six seasons.

In other news, point guard Stephen Curry has been named Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week for the 17th recognition of his NBA career. In Golden State’s season opener on the road against the Lakers, Curry recorded his eighth career triple-double, putting up 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The seven-time All-Star also earned 45 points in the team’s home opener versus the Clippers.

Stephen Curry has been named Week 1 Western Conference Player of the Week, his 17th career weekly recognition. pic.twitter.com/AB3l248gGe — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 25, 2021

Injury Report

For the Warriors, small forward Andre Iguodala is listed as probable for today’s matchup. To add to the list, Klay Thompson, James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga are out indefinitely. Per reports from ESPN, Thompson is expected to return to the court around Christmas Day. NBA analysts are also expecting Wiseman to return to the lineup in a couple of weeks.

Next, for the Thunder, center Derrick Favors is now out for today’s game against Golden State. According to the injury report, he is just resting. The center was listed as questionable about one day ago. His status is now day-to-day. On another subject, shown below, Vit Krejci was assigned to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Vit Krejci Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue 🔗 | https://t.co/njd4LWsdU3 pic.twitter.com/ipyRsX6NaR — OKC BLUE (@okcblue) October 25, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder betting lines

Over/Under: 222.5

Point spread: Warriors -9 (-116)

Best moneyline: Warriors -425, Thunder +345

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview

Furthermore, on Sunday, in the Warriors’ 119-107 road win over the Kings, guard Stephen Curry scored a team-high 27 points in 35 minutes played. Curry reached a new milestone in this game: 5,000 career assists. Guard Jordan Poole accumulated 22 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32 minutes on the court. In the fourth quarter, Golden State held Sacramento to 19 points.

The Warriors shot 43-for-97 (44.3%) from the floor and 13-for-37 (35.1%) from behind the arc. Not to mention, they won the turnover battle, finishing with a total of only six turnovers. The Warriors are now searching to maintain their perfect record this season.

Meanwhile, in the Thunder’s 115-103 loss versus the 76ers on Sunday, guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City in scoring, ending his performance with 29 points in 39 minutes spent on the court. Guard Josh Giddey contributed 19 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 34 minutes of action as well.

On top of allowing 36 first-quarter points, they are struggling to nail their long-range jumpers. Oklahoma City shot 40-for-84 (47.6%) from the field and 8-for-31 (25.8%) from three-point range. Defensively, they must improve if they are striving to avoid another bottom-three finish in their conference.

Finally, the Warriors’ projected starting lineup is PG Stephen Curry, SG Jordan Poole, SF Andrew Wiggins, PF Draymond Green and C Kevon Looney. On the other side, the Thunder’s projected starting lineup is PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG Josh Giddey, SF Darius Bazley, PF Luguentz Dort and C Isiah Roby.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s intraconference matchup is set at 222.5. Referencing the spread consensus, 69% of bettors are anticipating the Warriors will cover the spread. Likewise, approximately 51% of gamblers are expecting the total will go over 222.5. Thus far, Oklahoma City is 0-3 as selected underdogs and 0-3 against the spread this season.

For betting trends, Golden State is 9-2 ATS in the team’s last 11 games. The total has gone under in four of their past six games, too. The Warriors are 14-6 straight up in their previous 20 contests against the Thunder. Plus, they are 9-2 ATS in their past 11 games played against Northwest Division opponents. Not to mention, Golden State is 4-1 SU in their last five contests played in October.

As for the Thunder, Oklahoma City is 1-8 ATS in their previous nine games. Also, they are 1-12 SU in their past 13 games played. The total has gone under in six of the team’s last eight games played in October. And, they are 1-16 SU in their past 17 contests against Western Conference opponents. Therefore, contemplate picking the Warriors to win and to cover the spread.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder betting pick

Pick the Warriors to win on the road, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 222.5. Golden State is a huge nine-point favorite with BetOnline.