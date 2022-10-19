Home » news » Washington Wizards Vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream How To Watch Nba Games Free

NBA

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 34 mins ago on

2 min read

NBA: Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers return home to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday to host Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Preview

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will aim for a healthy season after the 29-year-old All-Star played just 40 regular season games during the 2021-22 campaign.

Indiana have moved on from the Domantas Sabonis era and have handed the keys to young guard Tyrese Haliburton, with decent depth including Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Sophomore Chris Duarte is expected to make a significant leap also after a solid rookie season.

Malcolm Brogdon was traded to Boston in the offseason, meaning Daniel Theis and Aaron Nesmith are now Indiana Pacers – potentially a career-changing move for Nesmith who was drafted by the Celtics with the 14th overall pick in 2020.

Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Washington Wizards -118 Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
Indiana Pacers -102 Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

Trending Now