WATCH: OKC’s Josh Giddey erupts as Josh Richardson collided with him hitting his groin: ‘Don’t do that bulls**t again!’

This Wednesday, Oklahoma City clashed in an intense battle with the Pelicans in the West’s Play-In Tournament to decide who will take the last tickets to playoffs. Thunder sophomore Josh Giddey played like an experienced veteran to lead his team to a 123-118 victory, and proved he has the character needed to compete in postseason.

With 8 minutes left to the final buzzer, New Orleans guard Josh Richardson collided with the Australian, dropping an elbow to his groin. The 20-year-old fell to the ground and immediately erupted to go face off with the Pelicans player, yelling “Don’t do that bulls**t again. Don’t do it again.”

Check out the scenes at the Smoothie King Center in Louisiana and judge it yourselves:

Last night, Giddey tied his career-high of 31 points and added 9 rebounds and 10 assists against New Orleans. After this win, OKC will now face the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final spot in the playoffs, as the Western Conference’s top seed (Denver Nuggets) await to see who of these two will be their next rivals.

The 20-year-old shooting guard just became the youngest NBA athlete to ever score 30+ points in a postseason match, overcoming Derrick Rose, who previously had the record as he set it in 2009 only 12 days older than Giddey.

The Australian also beat stars like LeBron James (21 years and 113 days) and Luka Doncic (21 years and 113 days) with his monster stat line 31-9-10.

“We did a great job of not getting rattled,” he said. “Nothing ever phased us. It’s such a young group, but it’s such a composed team and that’s how you have to be down the stretch of tight games like that.

“This is as good as I could have imagined my first postseason game being.”

After the way the Aussie reacted towards Richardson’s blow below the belt, you can already tell that his tender age won’t stop him from displaying his best basketball on court. Or as Twitter believes, he won’t let anyone step over him.

Check out an example of how the internet reacted to Giddey’s strong character:

Josh Giddey unfortunately has very “Do you know who my father is?” energy when he gets angry pic.twitter.com/kARfdfzO1J — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) April 13, 2023

The crowd and officials were initially divided with the actions, as some argued Giddey made an illegal moving screen and was also lucky not to be fouled, as Richardson clearly had bad intentions as he placed his elbow exactly where it hurts.

The New Orleans player eventually was called out for a flagrant foul of type one, meaning that the Aussie had two free-throws and the ball back in their possession.

Now they clash with the Wolves to see who’ll face off with the Nuggets

As the Thunder was the last team to earn a place in the Play-In Tournament, finishing the regular season in the Western’s 10th place, they have the toughest road ahead if they want to go all the way to the Finals.

Even though they proved to hold a strong case as they beat the Pelicans in Louisiana, now they must travel to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Timberwolves for a game scheduled for 11:30am Saturday AEST.

“It’s going to be a similar environment — hostile, on the road, a do-or-die game,” Giddey said.

“It’s going to be another test, but as Shai said — we’ve had a lot of close games and none of these moments rattle our guys. We’ll be ready for Minnesota.”