WATCH: Pop star Iggy Azalea praises Knicks star Jalen Brunson after 40-point performance

This Monday the Madison Square Garden’s seats were filled with celebrities awaiting to witness the hugely awaited clash between the Knicks and the Nets, but the true show was put on by New York’s star Jalen Brunson.

The point guard scored 40 points and led his team to finally defeat Brooklyn 124 to 106, after a nine-match losing streak against their state rivals. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea was in the stands and couldn’t help herself but to go congratulate the player after the game ended.

The pair were all smiles as they exchanged hugs on court, and Brunson hid his blushed cheeks while he holded a towel close to his mouth. We have no idea what was spoken between the both of them, but we could sure tell Azalea was friendly to say the least.

Chekc out the darling moment as it happened this Monday at the Madison Square Garden and judge it yourself:

Iggy Azalea showed Jalen Brunson love after he dropped 40 points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EEdZtdiSQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2023

The 26-year-old player has produced the best season of his career so far, as he dropped 40+ points for the third time this campaign, an achievement he was never able to reach in four years wearing the Dallas Mavericks jersey. Only under coach Tom Thibodeau’s direction has the athlete thrived, as Brunson feels most comfortable as a playmaker than just an offensive shooter.

The six-foot-one player also added five assists and two rebounds in the team’s triumph, which now has the Knicks in the Eastern Conference’s 7th spot and only two games apart for Brooklyn who are 5th. A few of our recommended sport betting sites still believe New York have only the 19th best chances (+20000) of winning this year’s NBA title, as the Nets have the 16th best odds (+10000) after they traded out star Kevin Durant.

Let’s see what all the fuzz was about in Brunson’s performance as it was the first time the Knicks defeated the Nets in three years:

But the 26-year-old wasn’t alone, as the former Trail Blazers Josh Hart dropped a season-high 27 points in only his second game with the Knicks since last week’s NBA trade deadline.

“Obviously seeing him play in college and he was amazing and I knew he would have a long career in the NBA, but I didn’t think it was going to be how he’s playing now,” Hart said about Brunson in a post-match interview. “And he’s someone who should be an All-Star and he’s playing at an All-Star level.”

One of this year’s reserve for the All-Star Game, Julian Randle, also added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the New York side.

Iggy Azalea has been an NBA fan for years

It has been known that Azalea has been an NBA fan for years, as the Aussie rapper was previously was engaged to former NBA player Nick Young.

They couple split seven years ago already, after a video recorded by D’Angelo Russell (Young’s former Lakers teammate) surfaced to social media accidentally showing him brag about how he handles relationships with other women in a private conversation.

This whole ordeal made the news as the press reported the situation caused tension among the Lakers during Kobe Bryant’s final year as a professional.

Azalea of course terminated her relationship with the NBA player as she shared on Twitter that she broke up with him after discovering Young cheated on her with other women in their own home.