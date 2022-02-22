Wildcats vs Huskies NCAA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

For Tuesday night’s Big East rematch, the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-6, 14-12-1 ATS) are preparing to defeat the No. 21 Connecticut Huskies (19-7, 12-14 ATS); NCAA picks are posted here. Keep reading for Wildcats vs Huskies content.

Will Justin Moore and the Wildcats obtain their sixth consecutive win? Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are available below.

Wildcats vs Huskies Game Information

Date: Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: XL Center; Hartford, Connecticut

Wildcats vs Huskies NCAA Picks and Betting Odds

All Wildcats vs Huskies betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Wildcats +2 (-110) | Huskies -2 (-110)

Best moneyline: Wildcats +110 | Huskies -130

Over/Under: 137 | Wildcats -115 | Huskies -105

Villanova Wildcats Injury Report

No reported injuries

Connecticut Huskies Injury Report

F Akok Akok (questionable) | G Corey Floyd Jr. (out for the season)

Wildcats vs Huskies News and Preview | NCAA Picks

Moreover, on Saturday, in the No. 8 Villanova Wildcats’ 74-66 home win over the Georgetown Hoyas, guard Justin Moore ended his performance with 19 points in 35 minutes of action. Also, forward Brandon Slater contributed 11 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes played. In the first half, the Wildcats outscored them 32-22.

Not to mention, Villanova has won eight of its past 10 games. The team is currently on a five-game winning streak. Their last loss was on Feb. 2, when Marquette won 83-73. With this win against the Hoyas, Villanova is 9-4 away, 11-1 at home and 6-6-1 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wildcats have a 55.1% probability of winning.

On the other side, in the No. 21 Connecticut Huskies’ 72-61 home win versus the Xavier Musketeers, RJ Cole and Tyler Polley combined for 32 points. And forward Adama Sanogo closed out his effort with 15 points and 9.0 rebounds in 38 minutes played. The Huskies outscored the Musketeers 44-27 in the opening half.

Entering this matchup, the Wildcats have a 14-3 record in the Big East Conference. On the flip side, the Huskies’ intraconference record this season is 10-5. Based on this comparison, Villanova has played better against its rival opponents.

Additionally, the Huskies have won seven of their previous 10 contests. It should go without saying that Connecticut has also won its past three consecutive games. However, on Feb. 11, they lost 74-68 versus Xavier. Following the team’s recent win, they are 12-2 at home, 4-4 away and 7-7 ATS at home.

Next, in the last five head-to-head matchups, the Wildcats are a flawless 5-0 against the Huskies. On Feb. 5, 2022, the Wildcats beat them 85-74 at home. Connecticut has not defeated Villanova since Mar. 22, 2014. The final score of that contest was 77-65.

Wildcats vs Huskies NCAA Betting Trends | NCAA Picks

Villanova is 5-0 SU in the team’s past five contests.

The Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their previous five matchups versus the Huskies.

Also, the Wildcats are 6-1 SU in their last seven road games.

To add to that, Connecticut is 2-6 ATS in the team’s past eight contests played.

The total has gone over in 13 of the Huskies’ previous 20 games.

Connecticut is 15-2 SU in its last 17 home contests.

Projected Villanova Wildcats Starting Lineup

G Justin Moore | G Collin Gillespie | F Eric Dixon | F Jermaine Samuels | F Brandon Slater

Projected Connecticut Huskies Starting Lineup

G Andre Jackson | G RJ Cole | G Tyrese Martin | F Isaiah Whaley | F Adama Sanogo

Wildcats vs Huskies Prediction | NCAA Picks

Before placing a bet, always review all updated betting data. For example, Villanova is 20-3 as a favorite, 1-3 as an underdog and 6-6-1 ATS away, while Connecticut is 19-3 as a favorite, 0-4 as an underdog and 7-7 ATS at home. Despite the Wildcats having a better record, oddsmakers feel the Huskies have an advantage playing at home. In fact, their record proves it. They only have two losses…

Nevertheless, a five-game win streak beats three straight victories. It cannot be reiterated enough that Connecticut has not won over Villanova since 2014. Each season is different, but if the Huskies couldn’t win against them earlier this month, how will they prevail tonight?

In brief, the Wildcats will win a close one, and they will cover the spread. The total will go over 137. If you need help learning the basics of basketball betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NCAA picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.