Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this crucial Big Ten matchup, we have the 14th ranked Wisconsin Badgers traveling to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and trends, then give our Wisconsin vs Michigan State Prediction for the game today.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Game Info

No. 14 Wisconsin Badgers (18-4, 9-3 Big 10) vs No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (17-5, 8-3 Big 10)

Date: Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Breslin Center – East Lansing, MI

Coverage: BTN

Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: WIS: (+160) | MSU: (-180)

Point Spread: WIS: +4 (-115) | MSU: -4 (-105)

Total: 139.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Betting Preview

The Badgers come into this game against the Spartans coming off a narrow win at home against Penn State by two points. Johnny Davis had his worst night of the season and probably his career going 2 for 13 from the field and only scoring 4 total points. As a team, the Badgers shot 37.5% from the field and 28.6% from three. If you thought that was bad, they shot 50% from the free throw line. They are lucky to walk out of that building with a win the way they played. They will have to be much sharper against the Spartans, including Johnny Davis.

The Michigan State Spartans come into this tilt against Wisconsin after a humiliating loss to Rutgers, 84-63. They shot very respectfully, but Tom Izzo’s defense was the meltdown, allowing Rutgers to shoot 61.5% from the field and 45% from three. Michigan State was also outrebounded, allowing 11 more boards, and had 3 more turnovers, also. They will have to go back to the drawing board and clean up their mistakes on defense because their offense was exceptional. Tune into the Big Ten Network at 7 PM ET to watch this crucial matchup as both teams look to move up the Big Ten standings Tuesday night.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State College Basketball Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 0-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

Total has gone over in 9 of the last 12 games Wisconsin has played.

Wisconsin is 16-3 straight up (SU) in their last 19 games.

Michigan State is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games.

Michigan State is 4-3 SU in their last 7 games.

Wisconsin vs Michigan State Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Last time these two teams matched up, it was at the Kohl Center in Madison, with the Spartans getting the best of the Badgers, 86-74. Both defenses were nowhere to be found, with both teams shooting very well. A big reason Wisconsin lost was the lack of rebounds, getting outrebounded by 19 boards. They also let Michigan State go 50% from the field and 50% from three. Both teams will need to tighten it up on the defense end and put the clamps on. You won’t want to miss this matchup, with two top-20 teams going at it on the Big Ten Network Tuesday night.

Our college basketball betting Wisconsin vs Michigan State prediction tonight will be Michigan State COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Michigan State a 69.4% chance to win.

Pick: Michigan State -4

