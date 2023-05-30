The Boston Celtics had the chance to make NBA postseason history with a win last night in Game 7. Their backs were against the wall down 3-0 to start the series. Boston then rattled off three straight wins to force a Game 7 at the TD Garden. However, Miami would stun the Celtics 103-84. Teams are now 0-151 all-time when trailing a playoff series 3-0.

Last night was the Boston Celtics’ biggest game of the season. A trip to the NBA Finals was on the line. Boston had been thinking about their loss in the Finals to Golden State last season and wanted to make it back. The Miami Heat had other plans for them.

As a team, the Celtics shot (.390) percent from the field and (.214) percent from beyond the arc last night. The Heat shot (.500) percent from beyond the arc. A huge reason why they won the game by 19 points.

With the Celtics loss tonight, teams are now 0-151 all-time when trailing a playoff series 3-0. pic.twitter.com/bOhxkrmBPB — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 30, 2023

The Boston Celtics fell just short of making NBA history last night in Game 7

To start off Game 7 last night, Boston’s Jayson Tatum rolled his ankle and was clearly in some discomfort. He played through the pain and had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. That kind of production offensively was not going to cut it for the Celtics last night.

No player scored at least 20 points for the Celtics in Game 7. Jaylen Brown led the team with 19 points but was shot a poor 8-23 from the field and 1-9 from deep. Derrick White had 18 points in 36 minutes played. Two of Boston’s starters finished with single-digit points scored.

The 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon was not himself in this series as well. He was dealing with a forearm injury that was clearly affecting his play. He came off the bench and played seven minutes last night and scored zero points. Boston played poorly as a team in Game 7 and the blame can’t be put on one single player. Boston will need to regroup this offseason and figure out what they need to be a real contender.