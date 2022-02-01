Wizards vs Bucks NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Washington Wizards (23-26, 19-29-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks (31-21, 22-30 ATS); NBA picks are available here. Without Bradley Beal, can the Wizards snap their five-game losing streak? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Wizards vs Bucks Game Information

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Fiserv Forum; Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Wizards vs Bucks NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Wizards +11 (-108) | Bucks -11 (-112)

Best moneyline: Wizards +520 | Bucks-700

Over/Under: 227 | Wizards -112 | Bucks -108

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | SG George Hill (out)

Wizards vs Bucks News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Wizards’ 115-95 road loss against the Grizzlies on Saturday, forward Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 30 points in 36 minutes played. Forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributed 15 points and 2.0 rebounds in 27 minutes of action as well. Washington has won four of its last 10 games. Though, the team is on a five-game skid. Counting this defeat, the Wizards are now 10-14 away, 13-12 at home, and 7-16-1 ATS on the road this season.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the Bucks’ 136-100 blowout loss at home versus the Nuggets, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in points and rebounds, accumulating 29 points and 9.0 rebounds in 31 minutes on the court. Guard Jrue Holiday had 14 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 32 minutes played, too. Milwaukee has won five of its past 10 contests. Now, the team is 18-9 at home, 13-12 away and 10-17 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 68.8% chance of winning.

Regarding other head-to-head matchups, in the previous three meetings, the Bucks are 2-1 against the Wizards. On Nov. 7, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Washington won 101-94 at Capital One Arena. This victory snapped the Wizards’ eight-game losing streak versus the Bucks. Milwaukee last defeated them on May 5, 2021, winning 135-134 at Fiserv Forum.

On another subject, Bucks’ guard Donte DiVincenzo was asked about trade rumors. He said, “And if a trade happens? I went through a trade! I experienced that. ‘Hey, you’ve been traded.’ I’ve got that call.” This news relates to the failed Bogdan Bogdanović sign-and-trade from 2020. The Bucks were stripped of a 2022 second-round draft pick for violating the rules on tampering.

Donte DiVincenzo's answer about trade rumors caught me by surprise. "And if a trade happens? I went through a trade! I experienced that. ‘Hey, you’ve been traded.’ I’ve got that call." (He was referencing the Bogdanovic move.) More at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/36KtLGspLE — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 1, 2022

Wizards vs Bucks NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Washington is 0-5 ATS in the team’s past five games.

The total has gone under in four of the Wizards’ previous six contests.

And, the Wizards are 4-2 ATS in their last six matchups versus the Bucks.

Plus, the Bucks are 1-4 ATS in their past five games played.

Also, the total has gone over in five of their previous seven contests.

Milwaukee is 5-0 SU in its last five games played in the month of February.

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF Deni Avdija | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Jrue Holiday | SG Grayson Allen | SF Khris Middleton | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis

Wizards vs Bucks Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, pertaining to betting records, Washington is 13-10 as a favorite, 10-16 as an underdog and 7-16-1 ATS away, while Milwaukee is 28-13 as a favorite, 3-8 as an underdog and 10-17 ATS at home. Keep in mind, Bradley Beal is out for the Wizards tonight. To add insult to injury, as stated above, Washington is on a five-game skid. They can defeat the Bucks on the road, but it will be a greater challenge without Beal. Leading into this matchup, Milwaukee is a 11-point favorite.

Additionally, while the Bucks could probably still win, they have a bad habit of surrendering close leads during garbage time. This is why some bettors are picking the Wizards to cover the spread. Milwaukee has failed to cover the spread 17 times at home this season. All things taken into account, pick the Bucks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 227. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

