Wizards vs Nets Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Eastern Conference clash, the Washington Wizards (26-31, 21-34-2 ATS) are striving to defeat the Brooklyn Nets (31-27, 22-34-2 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Patty Mills and the Nets pick up their third head-to-head win against the Wizards this season? In addition to the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Wizards vs Nets Game Information

Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Wizards vs Nets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Wizards +4.5 (-110) | Nets -4.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Wizards +160 | Nets -180

Over/Under: 216 (-110)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out for the season) | PF Kristaps Porzingis (out) | PF Rui Hachimura (questionable) | C Daniel Gafford (probable)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely) | PG Kyrie Irving (out) | SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely)

Wizards vs Nets News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Wizards’ 113-108 road loss versus the Pacers on Wednesday, forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led his team in scoring with 27 points in 34 minutes played. Forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 26 points, 15 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 38 minutes on the court. Washington has won just three of its last 10 contests. Their only wins over this stretch were against the Pistons, Nets and 76ers. Now, they are 11-16 away, 15-15 at home and 8-18-1 ATS on the road.

As for the Nets, on Wednesday, in their 111-106 road win over the Knicks, Cameron Thomas scored a team-high 21 points in 30 minutes played. Guard Seth Curry closed out his performance with 20 points, 1.0 rebound and 6.0 assists in 20 minutes spent on the court. Brooklyn has won just two of its previous 10 games. Factoring in this rare win, the Nets are 13-14 at home, 18-13 away and 6-20-1 ATS at home this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nets have a 62.5% chance of winning.

Moreover, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Nets are 2-1 against the Wizards. Plus, on Feb. 10, 2022, the third time these teams faced off during this regular season, Washington won 113-112 at Capital One Arena. On Jan. 19, the Nets defeated them 119-118 on the road as well.

On another subject, in the Nets’ comeback win over the Knicks, head coach Steve Nash praised Cam Thomas. “He made the game-winner and all that, but he made a bunch of plays down the stretch,” said Coach Nash. “We went to him, a rookie carrying the load in a rivalry game like this in the Garden, it shows what’s inside of Cam.”

Nash on Cam Thomas: "He made the game-winner and all that, but he made a bunch of plays down the stretch. We went to him, a rookie carrying the load in a rivalry game like this in the Garden, it shows what’s inside of Cam.” #Nets #Knicks https://t.co/M7cjKuQCfS via @nypostsports — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) February 17, 2022

Wizards vs Nets NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Washington is 3-16-1 ATS in its last 20 contests played.

The Wizards are 3-10 SU in their past 13 games.

Next, the total has gone under in eight of the Wizards’ previous 12 contests.

Also, Brooklyn is 2-11 SU in its last 13 games played.

The Nets are 6-2 SU in their past eight home matchups versus the Wizards.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of the Nets’ previous six matchups against the Wizards.

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Raul Neto | SG Corey Kispert | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Patty Mills | SG Seth Curry | SF Bruce Brown | PF James Johnson | C Andre Drummond

Wizards vs Nets Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, pertaining to these teams’ betting records, Washington is 15-10 as a favorite, 11-21 as an underdog and 8-18-1 ATS away, whereas Brooklyn is 23-15 as a favorite, 8-12 as an underdog and 6-20-1 ATS at home. The Nets’ 11-game losing streak came to an end after they defeated the Kings on Monday. Then, in a surprising comeback, they won again over the Knicks. Their back-to-back wins are either a turning point or these victories are showing basketball enthusiasts that both teams have more problems than the Nets.

Heading into Thursday night’s intraconference rematch, Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite at home. Kevin Durant remains out indefinitely due to his knee injury, and Kyrie Irving is still not eligible to play at Barclays Center. In conclusion, think about picking the Nets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 216. If you want a quick review on the basics of sports betting, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

