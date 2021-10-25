Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets 2021-22 NBA Season Preview, Predictions and Picks

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, the Washington Wizards (2-0) are playing the Brooklyn Nets (1-2) at Barclays Center. This is the third regular season game for both Eastern Conference contenders in the 2021-22 NBA season. BetOnline odds are listed down below.

Game Information

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center; New York, New York

TV channels: NBA TV, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Washington, YES Network

Radio Broadcast: WFAN-FM, WTEM

Live stream: NBC Sports Washington

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets news

Heading into tonight’s Eastern Conference shootout, the Wizards are 2-1 against the Nets in their previous three head-to-head meetings. On Mar. 21, 2021, the last time these teams played one another, Brooklyn won 113-106. Just for a reminder, to add to these betting statistics, Washington is 6-4 in their last 10 head-to-head meetings versus Brooklyn.

Furthermore, in the Pacers’ 135-134 overtime win over the Pacers on Friday, Montrezl Harrell reached 5,000 career points. In Indiana’s nail-biting finish, Harrell had 14 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 34 minutes played.

Equally important, for all the die-hard Nets fans out there, the team will wear their statement edition uniforms on Monday.

What you need to know for tonight's back-to-back ⏱ @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/jim1yL9aAR — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 25, 2021

Injury Report

For the Wizards, shooting guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for tonight. Plus, center Thomas Bryant, power forwards Rui Hachimura and Anthony Gill, and point guard Cassius Winston are all out against the Nets. Per sources, Hachimura is also expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Boston.

Next, on the other side, point guard Kyrie Irving remains on the Nets’ injury report. They have him listed “out indefinitely” because he refuses to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations. To begin their regular season, Brooklyn is 1-1 as selected favorites, 0-1 as underdogs and 1-2 against the spread without Irving.

Injury report for Monday's #WizNets: Bradley Beal (right hip contusion) is questionable. Thomas Bryant (left knee injury recovery), Anthony Gill (right calf strain), Rui Hachimura (not with team) and Cassius Winston (left hamstring strain) remain out. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 24, 2021

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets betting lines

Over/Under: 228.5

Point spread: Nets -6.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Wizards +230, Nets -275

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

Additionally, last Friday, in the Wizards’ 135-134 overtime win over the Pacers, guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored a team-high 34 points in 35 minutes played. As a Wizard, Monday night’s game will be Dinwiddie’s first regular season matchup against the Nets. Forward Kyle Kuzma accumulated 26 points, 11 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 39 minutes on the court as well.

Upon further review of the box-score team statistics, the Wizards shot 49-for-94 (52.1%) from the field and 19-for-38 (50%) from three-point range. Washington’s shooting accuracy won them their second regular season game of the 2021-22 NBA season. They were out-rebounded 42 to 38 and outscored 62 to 48 in the paint.

Meanwhile, in the Nets’ 111-95 home loss to the Hornets on Sunday, small forward Kevin Durant led Brooklyn in scoring, putting up 38 points in 36 minutes of action. Guard James Harden ended his performance with 15 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court, too.

On top of allowing 32 fourth-quarter points, the Nets were held to 17 points. They shot 38-for-87 (43.7%) from the floor and 9-for-35 (25.7%) from behind the arc. Not only did Brooklyn finish with more turnovers than Charlotte, the team was outscored 56 to 42 in the paint. Right about now, the Nets could use Kyrie Irving.

Finally, the Wizards’ projected starting lineup is PG Spencer Dinwiddie, SG Aaron Holiday, SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, PF Kyle Kuzma and C Daniel Gafford. The Nets’ projected starting lineup is PG James Harden, SG Jevon Carter, SF Kevin Durant PF Joe Harris and C Nicolas Claxton.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s intraconference matchup is set at 228.5. According to the spread consensus, 57% of bettors are expecting Brooklyn to cover the spread. Pertaining to the total consensus, 50% of gamblers are anticipating the total to go under 228.5. Needless to say, high rollers are unsure what to do. Irving’s absence on the Nets is skewing the betting data. Brooklyn has not played as great without him.

For betting trends, the Wizards are 13-6-1 against the spread in their last 20 games played. The total has gone over in four of the team’s past five contests as well. Washington is 6-1 ATS in the team’s previous seven games, and they are 1-6 straight up in their last seven road contests. Plus, the total has gone over in four of their past five games against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Nets, they are 1-4 ATS in their last five contests. And, the total has gone under in nine of their previous 11 games. Also, Brooklyn is 1-4 SU in the team’s past five contests. Though, not only are the Nets 1-8 ATS in their last nine games, they are 8-0 SU in their previous eight contests played on a Monday.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets betting pick

Pick the Nets to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 229.5. The Nets are 6.5-point favorites with BetOnline.