XBet Is Giving Away $500 in Free Super Bowl Bets

The Super Bowl is here and XBet is offering $500 in free bets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday.

$500 in Free Bets for Super Bowl 2023
XBet Super Bowl Betting Offer — 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500

XBet will be giving away $500 in free bets for Super Bowl 2023.

New members can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on Super Bowl 2023 for free.

How To Claim Your Super Bowl Betting Offer:

  1. Click to register with XBet
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $500 in free Super Bowl Bets
Terms and Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • 50% bonus can be claimed on your first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $500

How To Place A Super Bowl Bet At XBet

Only members can play at XBet sportsbook. After players sign up to XBet, they can instantly cash in on the best Super Bowl odds.

Here’s how to place your first bet on Super Bowl Sunday:

  • Find the ‘American Football’ section
  • Click on the Super Bowl markets and make a selection
  • Place your Super Bowl bet

Why You Should Join XBet For The Super Bowl

XBet is an industry leading sportsbook committed to offering Americans the best odds and betting markets for Super Bowl 2023.

The online sportsbook offers a wide variety of betting markets and props for the Eagles vs Chiefs game. In addition, XBet accepts different payment methods, making it easy for fans to deposit funds into their account safely and securely.

With $500 in free Super Bowl bets and great odds, there is more than one reason to start betting at XBet this weekend.

Key Reasons to Bet with XBet:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
