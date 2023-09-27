Zeus Slots Review 2023 – Play Zeus Slot at Top Casinos

Designed with 5 reels, 30 paylines, and numerous winning combinations, playing the Zeus slot machine makes it easy to understand the reason many casino operators and punters consider WMS one of the most reliable slot providers in the industry. This fast-paced slot is themed on the leader of Ancient Olympian gods, Zeus, and many other prominent goddesses.

The game is designed with vibrant graphics, winning opportunities, and remarkable sounds. These features provide an adventurous gaming experience. Understanding the online slot is straightforward. Paytable information can acquaint you with the numerous game rules, as well as symbols to target.

Zeus Slot Overview

Unlike many new slot games from WMS Gaming, this 5-reel slot was designed in 2014. Zeus slot machine is available in demo versions, which boast the benefit of offering no financial risk. This feature familiarizes you with how the game works before wagering with real money. Considering the high limit slot features can help you decide if the slot is the right choice for your budget. Zeus Online Slots is one of the WMS games that rewards players with 100 free spins. More details about the slot are introduced as follows:

Play Zeus Slot for Free

Zeus online slots can be played on many online casino sites for free. This free slot demo version ensures that you can test out the features of the game, including winning combinations, without risking real money. Playing for free is not restricted in terms of features.

Zeus Features

WMS Gaming designed the Zeus online slot with features that are worth exploring. These features determine players’ overall gaming experience. Some of these are explained below:

Bonuses

Zeus online slot is characterized by numerous additional features. These include wild and scatter icons, as well as a bonus round. With a more straightforward gameplay, the available bonus features are worth trying out.

The slot has a wild icon represented by the Greek Temple. These symbols can replace every other icon in the game besides the scatter icons, represented by Zeus’ hand embracing the lightning. By doing so, they contribute to forming a winning combination. Yet, it must be noted that wild icons have no unique features or multipliers apart from substitution.

Progressive Jackpots

Zeus is a straightforward slot machine game without any fixed or progressive jackpots. Progressive jackpot networks are hosted by other developers for Zeus-themed games, although WMS versions are not.

Megaways

It appears that there are no Zeus slot machines from WMS that use the Megaways engine. This popular gaming device often includes the Tumble Feature and offers up to 117,649 combinations that are profitable for each spin.

Scatter Symbols

The scatter icons in the game are represented by Zeus’ Hand embracing the lightning. Unlike the game’s wild symbols with no unique features, scatter icons in the game can trigger numerous extra features. By landing 3 or more scatter icons, you can win free spins in the bonus round. The number of free spins you can win is directly connected to the number of scatter icons you collect.

Landing 3 scatter icons will award you with 10 free spins.

Collecting 4 scatter symbols will reward you with 25 free spins.

Getting 5 scatter icons offers 100 free spins.

These free spins are available in the bonus round and allow you to spin the reels for free while also standing a chance for real money wins. For this reason, the presence of scatter icons makes the game one of the best slots to play online for real money.

Multiplier

Multipliers are bonus features that help players increase their winnings by a certain amount. WMS Gaming designed a Zeus slot with multipliers that can be won when specific combinations are landed. Elements such as wild icons and multipliers are added to raise players’ gaming experience.

Wild: The Greek Temple icon represents the wild of the game. It is the most lucrative icon players must target. All icons are substituted by the game’s wild, besides the scatter icons. By landing 5 wild icons on an active payline, you are rewarded with a 2000× multiplier. Your initial wagers can be subject to a 4000× multiplier when you target additional bonus features.

Super Wild: 2 to 5 randomly selected super wilds could appear somewhere on reels during the base game. Furthermore, there is a possibility that two reels will receive dual stacked wilds.

Autoplay

Autoplay functions support consecutive numbers of automatic spins. It is worth noting that setting up autoplay functions involves specifying the number of times the game should spin the reels for you. A maximum number of 1,000 spins can be handled automatically by the autoplay function.

Other Variants

For players who wish to try out similar games to the Zeus online slot, other variants are available. Some of these are explained below:

Great Zeus: Designed by WMS Gaming, the Great Zeus slot boasts 5 reels and 40 paylines. Its medium volatility and 95.2% RTP support fair win frequency and amount. Landing 5 Helena of Troy and Pegasus will reward you with 1500× and 1250× multipliers respectively. A maximum of 25 free spins can be won by collecting at least 3 lightning bolt scatter on an active payline. Zeus II: WMS Gaming designed this game with 5 reels and 50 paylines. Minimum and maximum bets are fixed at 0.40 and 800 coins respectively. The wild icons are represented by Olympus. These symbols only show up on reels 2, 3, 4, and 5. Landing 3 lightning bolt scatters on reels 1, 2, and 3 will trigger a free spins bonus round. You win 10 free spins to begin with. Zeus III: This is another game from WMS Gaming with Greek mythology themes. There are 6 reels and two wild icons in the game. Zeus is one of these wild symbols and he shows up expanded on the reels. The Coliseum is the second wild of the game and can replace every other icon apart from the scatter.

Zeus’ Hand Clutching Lightning Bolt symbols are the scatter icons. Landing 3 or more scatters from reels 2 to 6 triggers the free spins bonus rounds. Landing 3 scatters awards 10 free spins. Collecting 4 scatter icons offers 25 free spins and 10× multipliers. Getting 5 scatter symbols rewards you with 50 free spins and 50× multipliers.

Zeus Slot Gameplay & Buttons

A control panel with the majority of the controls, buttons, and game information can be found at the bottom of the screen.

Details about the game are displayed in a message bar.

Open the paytable by clicking the first blue button. Here, you may learn about the paylines and the payouts associated with the symbols, which vary depending on your bet settings.

Utilizing the current bet settings, clicking the button with circular arrows initiates the auto spins.

⟲ clicking here will start a spin of the reels using your current bet settings.

Win – displays the total amount of one’s most recent win.

The little C and QB buttons that are immediately below these ones adjust the design and arrangement of the control panel’s buttons. QB accesses the QuickBet panel, whereas C shows the Classic screen.

Classic Panel

Lines: 1 to 30 paylines can be activated with the – as well as + arrows.

Use the – and + arrows to change the wager per line from 0.01 to 5.00. Because the sum grows by 0.01 with each click, it may take some time to reach your desired bet.

Total Bet: Shows the sum of the bet, which is calculated by multiplying the total amount of lines by the Bet per line.

Quick Bet

There is a large box in the center with the words MIN to the left while MAX to the right, 5 smaller boxes occupy the space in between, and a sliding scale is located beneath them. There are 34 options for total bet per spin, with values ranging from 0.30 to 150. You can scroll through them using the scale that slides or the – and + at each end of the scale. Use the scale to choose the range that is closest to the wager you want to make, then click the appropriate button to enter the precise amount.

There is a black bar at the top of the screen with the following information:

Balance displays your current balance, however, in this game’s iteration, the refresh button is inactive.

⟳ opens an area where you can customize the Auto Play settings.

Speaker: on/off for the sounds

? – launches the help page, which provides more details about the game.

A little version of the feature symbol, a multiplier, and the number of free spins are displayed in the upper right corner of the screen. Alternatively, you might come across messages like “Wild is wild for every symbol except Feature.”

Special Symbols In Zeus Slot Deluxe

The symbols that appear in this game, as in every decent-themed slot machine, are also themed. The symbols on the Zeus slot machine’s reels are all drawn from Greek mythology and include vintage emblems such as laurel wreaths, helmets, worn-out coins, and Pegasus, the legendary winged horse. Of course, while you spin those reels, you’ll want to keep an eye out for Zeus himself, which is the highest scoring symbol in this game.

Zeus Slot Reviewed

This Zeus Slot review honors the Greek ruler of gods. This game is available for free plays and real money gambling. Understanding how the game works is crucial to enjoying a positive gaming experience.

Zeus Slot Overview

Many symbols in the Zeus slot machine are related to Zeus, as well as other gods in Greek mythology. This explains more on a realistic Greek adventure. Some high-paying icons in the game include Zeus, Boat, Pegasus, Vase, Helmet, Wreath, Harp, Silver and Gold Coin. However, there are no card icons.

The most important symbols that you must target include the scatter lightning symbol, the wild symbol, and the Zeus symbol, which represents the highest paying icon. The bonus round can be triggered by landing 3 or more lightning symbols. You can enjoy this game on a dedicated real money slots app.

Zeus Slot Features and Bonus Rounds

Bonus rounds help players improve their winning chances. Free spins are available in the game to allow players to gamble for free while standing the chance to win real money. Wild icons and scatter are bonus features that can reward you with free games and multipliers.

Zeus Megaways

Olympus Zeus Megaways is a different gaming choice. The description of that slot machine game is listed below.

When identical symbols appear on neighboring reels starting with the first reel in Olympus Zeus Megaways, a win is generated. Symbols that cascade down from above replace each symbol that was part of a winning combination. The symbols coming in from the right replace the symbols that win on the top reels. When no more wins come about, a cascade process ends.

When nine-a symbol combinations appear in a winning combination across all six reels, the payout ranges from 0.8 to 1.75 times the wager to 2 to 50 times the wager for the high-paying lion, lyre, Pegasus, or Zeus symbols. The wilds, which take the place of all symbols save from the Zeus scatter, are helpful. When wilds form their own combination, they have the same amount as the highest paying symbol.

Slots similar to Zeus

Lovers of Zeus slot will find many games that are similar in terms of gameplay and themes. If you wish to expand your imagination and adventure, then you can consider trying out the Great Zeus, Zeus II, or Zeus III. More options are introduced as follows:

Orion – Developed by Genesis Gaming and has an RTP of 97.20%

A 4-row, 5-reel, 50-payline slot machine called Orion features Orion, Artemis, the goddess of the moon, some hunting dogs, and the infamous scorpion in addition to Orion’s hidden lover. The Orion logo scatters, which can start 8 free spins with prizes up to 50X your wager, are one of this slot’s secrets.

Ares Battle of Troy – Developed by Realtime Gaming and has an RTP of 97.00%

This exciting game from Realtime Gaming provides an ax, a large shield, and a robust gold helmet in this 243-way to win slot adventure. Your responsibility is to bravely spin the reels along with helping the Greeks pull the enormous wooden horse they brought to the entrance of Troy. In the Trojan Horse Bonus Game, you can make your way back with sacks of gold cash if you effectively line up at least three Horse Scatters on the reels. However, keep an eye out because the game’s random progressive jackpot could bring you a prize at any time.

God of Luxor – Developed by Woohoo Games and has an RTP of 97.08%

The Gods of Luxor never lets humanity down. This is a journey through an ancient Egyptian city in which visitors can look for hidden riches among the ruins of the past. Torches start to burn as the temple entrance opens, illuminating the path to your wealth at the very end of the corridor. Your winning spin could result in multipliers that multiply your stake by 100! You find a fortune which only the gods possess the power to own with 5 reels, 20 paylines, and a minimum bet of $2. Are you prepared to transform into the slot machine god?

Zeus Bonus Buys

Bonus rounds in Zeus slot are triggered by scatter icons, represented by Zeus’ Hand embracing the lightning. Landing 3, 4, or 5 scatter icons will reward you with 10, 25, or 100 free spins respectively.

FAQs About Zeus Slot Casinos

What is the scatter icon in Zeus online slot? Scatter icons in the game are represented by Zeus’ Hand embracing the lightning.

Can I play Zeus online slot for free? Yes, Zeus online slot can be played for free.

What are the odds of winning the Zeus slot? Zeus online slot boasts a moderate RTP that lies between 95% and 97%.

Conclusion

In terms of online slots, the Zeus slot machine first operational in Las Vegas casinos, the straightforward formula has remained popular, and it’s not hard to understand why.

The simple gameplay provides sufficient thrills to keep things exciting, and the clear and simple design makes it simple to follow. The huge possible number of free spins is in excess of other slot games, even with just 1 bonus feature. During the free spins, collecting stacked Zeus plus wild symbols is the key to earning large.

Zeus continues to be an immensely popular slot at our recommended online casino websites, even though newer editions offer more in the form of bonus features with maximum prizes.