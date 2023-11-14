There’s been so much expectation surrounding Zion Williamson‘s return to the NBA courts after he fell to an injury back on January 1 and finally made his way back at the start of the 2023/24 season. Even though he started off his campaign with impressive performances, the Pelicans have now lost five games in a row.

The All-Star forward recently admitted to the press that he’s been struggling with the team’s strategy, now that New Orleans are 4-6.

“Last year, we had a team meeting and we brought up some things I can do better, especially with buying into the program,” Williamson said. “Right now, it’s tough. I’m taking a little bit of a backseat right now. I’m trusting the process. I’m trying my best to buy in right now.”

Zion is currently averaging 21.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks while shooting 51.5% from the field and 61.4% from the foul line.

When consulted if it’s been difficult for him to accept a different role this campaign, Williamson answered diplomatically, “I’m just trying to be a team player and buy into it. It’s tough right now, but I think we’re going to figure it out,” he said.

The rising star, who has not been able to remain healthy during an entire season ever since New Orleans drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke back in 2019, has only missed out on two games this competition.

When asked about the biggest difference between last year’s offense and this campaign, he assures he’s been trying to adapt to his teammates’ pace.

“How much the ball is in my hands, for sure,” Willamson explained. “Last year, I was able to facilitate a lot more. This year, it’s kind of like taking a back seat a little bit and letting everybody else get in their rhythm.”

Coach Willie Green acknowledged how transition baskets are hurting the Pelicans, but remains confident his team can play better

New Orleans are currently sitting 27th in the league in points per contest and 22nd in points per game received. With these stats, it’s clearer than ever that they are struggling on both sides of the floor, and coach Willie Green understands their weakness.

“We have to be better,” the Pelicans trainer said after losing to the Dallas Mavericks. “The transition baskets really hurt us. They had 28 fast-break points, but it was our turnovers. And. we’ve got to take quality shots. We’ve got to play with more of a sense of urgency.”

Pelican’s Head Coach Willie Green on the hot seat? 👀 “If Williamson keeps making comments about the team that goes viral on social media, the spotlight on Green will only shine brighter. And if losses keep stacking up, the patience for Green’s growing pains with this group will… pic.twitter.com/iOUAETQM7z — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BasketballOnX) November 14, 2023

However, Zion is not only player in New Orleans who has been underperforming, as Brandon Ingram has also failed to reach his potential in the team’s first 10 matches. Not only is his scoring average down two points compared to last season, as it went from 24.7 to 22.6, he’s also shooting just 21.2% on three-pointers.

“It’s a long season, but it starts with our main guys. We’ve got to get up and down the floor faster,” Green expressed. “We’ve got to get some easy baskets, especially with guys being out.”