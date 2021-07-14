NBA
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview, Odds, & Prediction
The Phoenix Suns will try to bounce back and take a commanding 3-1 series lead versus the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.
After winning the first two games, Devin Booker and company couldn’t quite keep up with the Bucks in Game 3. Milwaukee will try to even up the series before traveling back to Talking Stick Resort Arena for Game 5 on Saturday. The Bucks are 8-1 in nine home games during the postseason while Phoenix has won six of its nine road playoff contests.
With the series guaranteed to go back to Phoenix, can the Bucks even up the NBA Finals at two games apiece with a win on Wednesday evening?
NBA Finals Game 4 Betting Preview
The Bucks enter Game 4 favored by 4.5 points. Bovada sportsbook has set Milwaukee as -200 money line favorites while the Suns offer bettors a little more value with +170 money line odds. Game 4 is projected for 220.5 points.
Booker, Ayton seek bounce-back performances in Game 4
The Suns turned in a lackluster effort on Sunday, coming up short 120-100 on the road in Milwaukee in Game 3. Phoenix had no answer for Milwaukee’s energy and was outscored 35-17 in a decisive second quarter. Veteran point guard Chris Paul finished with 19 points and nine assists to lead the team in both categories while DeAndre Ayton and Jae Crowder chipped in 18 points apiece in the loss.
Booker will try to use his short memory to overcome a pedestrian 10-point performance in Game 3. The 24-year-old scored 27 and 31 points in Games 1 and 2, respectively, but knocked down just 3 of his 14 shots in Sunday’s loss. In spite of the off-night, Suns’ fans have plenty of reasons to optimistic on Wednesday, as Booker has developed a penchant for coming back strong in 2021. The Suns’ guard shot less than 35 percent from the field 11 times this season. In the games that followed, Phoenix finished with a 9-2 record and the Suns’ star averaged 23.8 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting in those matchups. In his first career postseason appearance, Booker is averaging 26.3 points per game through 19 contests.
Just two wins away from the franchise’s first NBA Championship, the Suns will try to clamp down on the defensive end after giving up a postseason-worst 120 points in Game 3. Per dunksandthrees.com, Phoenix finished the regular season ranked ninth in the NBA in adjusted defensive efficiency with a 111.2 rating. Anchored by Ayton, the Suns have also been the third-best defensive team during the NBA Playoffs on a per-possession basis.
Antetokounmpo Joins Elite Company Following Game 3 Win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points and hauled in 13 rebounds as Milwaukee cruised to a 120-100 victory in Game 3. Antetokounmpo shot 14-for-23 from the field and attempted 17 free throws (13-for-17) on the night, one more than the entire Suns’ team. Jrue Holiday bounced back with 21 points and nine assists while Khris Middleton added 18 points in the win.
With the Suns aiming to wall off the rim, Antetokounmpo was more assertive on the offensive end in Game 3. Phoenix used multiple defenders in an attempt to stop the Greek Freak but to no avail, as Antetokounmpo relentlessly bullied his way to the rim and opened up opportunities for shooters on the outside. The Bucks shot 14-of-36 from 3-point range (38.9 percent) as a team with Holiday and Middleton combining for eight made 3-pointers.
On defense, the Bucks closed the regular season with an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 111.8, good for 10th in the NBA. According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Bucks have found some success by matching up Holiday and Antetokounmpo against Booker on the defensive end of the floor. Booker shot a combined 0-for-4 when guarded by the Bucks’ two first-team All-NBA defenders in Game 3. For the series, Booker is 2-for-11 against Holiday and 1-for-6 with Antetokounmpo guarding him.
NBA Betting Trends
Trends can be valuable information for bettors looking to improve their NBA betting strategy.
Below is a shortlist of trends for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
Milwaukee
- Bucks are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 home games vs. a team with a winning road record.
- Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.
- Bucks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games.
Phoenix
- Suns are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest.
NBA Finals Betting Predictions
Below, you can find some NBA betting predictions for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Game 4 Spread Prediction:
This isn’t an unfamiliar position for the Bucks, who dropped back-to-back games during the Eastern Conference Semifinals versus the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee went on to win that series in seven games by winning Games 3 and 4 at home, where it has been tough to beat during the NBA Playoffs. Phoenix hasn’t had an answer for Antetokounmpo, who has scored at least 40 points in back-to-back contests. The Bucks have also used big men Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis to effectively space the floor on offense, taking Suns’ center DeAndre Ayton out of his comfort zone on the defensive end. Look for Milwaukee to exploit Ayton along the perimeter and take the Bucks to cover the spread at home in Game 4.
NBA Finals Game 4 Money Line Prediction:
Milwaukee has won eight of its nine postseason contests at the Fiserv Forum while the Suns are 6-3 in nine road contests during the NBA Playoffs. The Suns provide better value for money line bettors in Game 3 but we’re still leaning towards the home team in this spot. The Bucks seem to have shaken off their woes from Games 1 and 2. With Antetokounmpo controlling the paint on both ends of the floor and Milwaukee heating up from long range, look for the Bucks to even up the series with a win at home on Wednesday night.
NBA Finals Game 4 Total Prediction:
With Ayton in foul trouble in Game 3, the Suns’ defense was unable to keep the Bucks’ out of the paint and off of the scoreboard. However, unless you’re expecting Ayton to be relegated to the sidelines once again, it’s hard to see this turning into a high-scoring affair. All three contests have combined for at least 220 points but the Suns’ defense was more vulnerable due to foul trouble in Game 3. If Ayton can stay on the floor, Milwaukee should have a much tougher time getting to the rim in Game 4, which bodes well for a low-scoring affair here. Take Game 4 of the NBA Finals to stay under the projected total on Wednesday evening.
NBA Finals Game 4 Player Props:
With Bet365 and other sportsbooks offering healthy odds for one of the league’s premier triple-double threats, there should be some value on this player prop in Game 4. The Greek Freak was well on his way to a triple-double in Game 3, racking up four assists in the first quarter. However, he was more aggressive in looking for his own shots as the game progressed, finishing with just six assists in the blowout win. With Phoenix likely to do a better job of walling off the paint in Game 4, Antetokounmpo will have to rely on his teammates even more on Wednesday. Take Antetokounmpo to record a triple-double in Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
NBA DAILY
Suns vs. Bucks NBA Finals Props – Game 4 Best Prop Bets
In tonight’s Game 4 matchup of the 2021 NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are aiming to even the series on their home court versus the Phoenix Suns. The game begins at 9:00 p.m. ET. Referencing BetUS, the best moneyline for the Bucks is set at +160, whereas the line is set at -180 for the Suns. Additionally, the total is set at 220.5. Moreover, star players sustaining injuries and missing games has been a major theme for multiple teams throughout this 2020-21 NBA season. Uncertainties, like injuries and COVID-19 cases, have greatly affected betting odds all across the board. Nonetheless, it’s fun to gamble on prop bets.
Anyways, Milwaukee’s two-time MVP winner and points leader, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is averaging 12.9 rebounds and 29.2 points per game in this post-season. In the Bucks’ 120-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3, Giannis finished his performance with 41 points, 6 assists, and 13 rebounds, over the course of 38 minutes of gameplay. On the flip side, Suns’ point guard Chris Paul ended the regular season, averaging 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Both players are expected to dominate the stat sheet and meet expectations in Game 4.
Here are out top 5 NBA betting tips for tonight’s game.
Milwaukee Bucks – Over 20.5 Points in Each Quarter (-250)
The Milwaukee Bucks scored 105 points in Game 1, 108 points in Game 2, and 120 points in Game 3. They scored as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter of Game 1. According to TeamRankings, Milwaukee averaged 30.1 points in the first quarter in the regular season, ranking third overall in the NBA. In Game 2, the Bucks scored 33 points in the third quarter and 30 points in the fourth quarter. It should go without saying that this team was more than capable of outscoring their opponents throughout the season. Their home record is 34-11, and the “Fear the Deer” campaign is still alive.
Having said this, in the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Bucks scored only 16 points. So far, this was the only quarter in the series Milwaukee failed to score at least 20 points against the Suns. When it comes to a special, detail-oriented prop bet, it’s vital for bettors to analyze all the little details. Moreover, it’s also important to note that the Bucks are 43-49 at the spread. They are 56-26 as selected favorites this season, and the team is 3-7 as underdogs. The point total has gone over in four of Milwaukee’s previous six games. Despite that one quarter, which could have been just a fluke, it’s definitely best to take the over for this bet. The league favors high-scoring play nowadays.
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Under 34.5 Points (-115)
In Game 1 of the NBA Finals, despite being listed as doubtful on the injury report, Giannis still scored 20 points, earned 17 rebounds, and acquired 4 assists in 35 minutes worth of play. He suffered a hyperextended left knee injury in the Eastern Conference Finals, in the Bucks’ 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. Fast forward to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Antetokounmpo’s point total was set at 26.5. Last Thursday, Milwaukee lost 118-108, but “The Greek Freak” scored 42 points. Likewise, in this past Sunday’s matchup, he earned a whopping 41 points in Game 3.
These statistics show why his point total for Game 4 is currently set at 34.5. Not to mention, the Bucks are 8-1 at home in the playoffs. They are a formidable force at the Fiserv Forum. However, the Suns suffered only their fifth playoff loss on Sunday. Thus far, they have not lost in back-to-back post-season games. While Phoenix has their fair share of poor performances every here and there, bettors should anticipate the team improving defensively for Game 4. They will hold Giannis to under 34.5 points. It’s a fair bet.
Deandre Ayton – Over 16.5 Points (-113)
Deandre Ayton concluded the 2020-21 regular season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Ayton played 69 games for Phoenix this past regular season, which was certainly an improvement over his 38-game appearance in the 2019-20 season. Nevertheless, in the NBA Finals series against the Bucks, he is averaging 18.5 points, with a field goal percentage of 71.4 percent.
In Ayton’s Game 3 performance, he ended his night with 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 steals. Plus, Ayton earned his 13th double-double of the season in Game 3. The 6’11’’ Bahamian center has proven to the basketball world that he is a key contributor for the Suns, especially for acquiring much-needed rebounds. For Game 4, Ayton has great odds of wrapping up his performance with over 16 points, even if he happens to have another lackluster first half.
Brook Lopez – Over 15.5 Points and Rebounds (-120)
In the 2020-21 regular season, Brook Lopez finished with statistical averages consisting of 12.3 points and 5 rebounds. Against the Phoenix Suns this season, Lopez has scored an average of 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. In Game 3, he scored 11 points and ended his performance with 2 rebounds. Now, based on 21 minutes of play, it is possible for him to put up over 20 points once in a while, but his minutes are being limited.
In Game 1, Lopez scored 17 points and acquired 6 rebounds, based on 23 minutes of game-time action. Something else to think about is garbage-time points. He is also leading the team in blocks, accumulating 1.7 per game. Game 4 could be one of those must-win games where Lopez plays more minutes to help defend the rim against the Suns’ Deandre Ayton. Take the over on this particular prop bet.
Chris Paul – Over 21.5 Points (-120)
Chris Paul played 70 games in the regular season. He averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.4 steals. Statistically, his season point average is the lowest since his 2018-19 performance on the Houston Rockets (15.6). However, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals versus the Bucks, Paul finished his performance with 32 points, 4 rebounds, and 9 assists. This is considering the point that he also played 37 minutes in Game 1.
To add to the aforementioned stats, in Game 2, he posted 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists, in 41 minutes of game-time action. In the Suns’ 20-point blowout loss in Game 3, Paul put up 19 points and 9 assists, in 34 minutes of playing. All things considered, betting the over is a reasonable bet. Chris Paul is hungry for his first ring. This is his sixteenth season in the league and his first finals appearance, and he’s not getting any younger. Bettors should expect another noteworthy showing.
Other Bovada Requested Specials – Odds +500 and Lower
|Each Quarter Over 45.5 Points
|-200
|Giannis Antetokounmpo 31+ Points & Khris Middleton 21+ points
|-175
|Phoenix Suns Over 20.5 Points In Each Quarter
|-175
|Khris Middleton to Have 5+ Assists And Mil. To Win
|-105
*odds retrieved from Bovada.lv/sports/basketball/nba
In closing, several of these listed NBA betting prop bets are appealing to quick-witted bettors. Pay close attention to detail, considering the data can change over the course of time. Play it safe when necessary, but ultimately, take a few risks when no one else is. The payoffs are rewarding.
NBA
Jrue Holiday Proving to be Milwaukee’s Missing Piece
Milwaukee’s aggressive pursuit of Jrue Holiday before the season is finally paying off when they need it the most. Chad Smith looks back at the trade and explains why it will still be the right move, even if the Bucks don’t win the championship this year.
The NBA Finals roll along as the Milwaukee Bucks will try to even up the series in less than 48 hours. After the Phoenix Suns took the first two games in their arena, the Bucks responded on their home floor with a lopsided victory in Game 3. It was another supreme performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo. This time he had help, and plenty of it. This is the team we all envisioned seeing at the start of the season.
Milwaukee pushed all of their chips into the middle of the table before the season started when they made the blockbuster trade to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans. Jon Horst understood the need for a dynamic point guard and one that could play both sides of the ball. Eric Bledsoe was a part of that deal, and his shortcomings in the postseason were thought to have been eradicated with Holiday’s arrival.
When Antetokounmpo was out of the lineup, Holiday played aggressively and was quite effective. It was a major boost to Milwaukee’s offense, but it has not been consistent. Holiday admitted after Game 1 in Phoenix that he didn’t put enough pressure on Chris Paul. The Bucks were switching every ball screen, oftentimes without any resistance.
Holiday finished that game with just 10 points on 4-14 shooting with 0 blocks, 0 steals and 3 turnovers. He bounced back in Game 2 with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks but it was not enough to get the win. Sunday night he had his best game with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists and knocked down five three-pointers. He was attacking the basket and finding his teammates for easy buckets.
Often labeled as the third star in Milwaukee, Holiday has never really had to deal with the pressure and expectations that Antetokounmpo has felt. Khris Middleton has gotten a taste of that this year and has struggled with consistency just like Holiday. All three were clicking on Sunday night, and the Suns simply had no answer.
The addition of the 31-year old point guard came with one big question. Would he stay in Milwaukee, or depart in free agency during the summer? That question was answered on April 4 when he signed a four-year contract extension. That solidified his place with this core after Antetokounmpo signed his $228 million super-max extension just before Christmas of last year.
With Holiday committing to his future, Antetokounmpo under contract through the 2025-26 season and Middleton locked in through the 2023-24 season, Milwaukee has cemented their place as a contender in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.
Should they not take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, the next question will be how can Horst improve this team for next year? They won’t have the money needed to lure any big-time free agents so the Bucks must rely on player development and improving the roster around the edges. With teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers vastly improving just by getting healthy, Milwaukee will need to do more than just tweak their bench.
The elephant in the room is the status of Mike Budenholzer. After three seasons in Milwaukee, has he done enough to return to lead this team or do they need a new voice and philosophy? The lack of in-game adjustments has always been the knock on Budenholzer but that has been mostly blown out of proportion. With a different strategy and game plan, would the outcome really be any different?
People often mistake monotone behavior as someone that is not fully invested. While the delivery of his words may rub people the wrong way, Budenholzer needs to be given credit for Milwaukee’s success. One adjustment that worked well for them in Game 3 was limiting the Suns backcourt. They essentially decided that if they were going to lose, Jae Crowder and Deandre Ayton were going to have to beat them.
Being a motivator is a tool that many coaches possess, and use effectively. However, it is not their job to get the players motivated. It is the biggest stage in basketball. Legacies and reputations are on the line. What the Bucks desperately lack is a clear leader on the floor. Holiday has never been that guy. Middleton doesn’t fit that mold either. They won’t get that from Brook Lopez. Even Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP, just hasn’t shown he is comfortable in that role.
It has been another odd season, as teams and players dealt with injuries, COVID-19 protocols, a shortened season, fans returning to the arenas and a new playoff format. One thing we have witnessed is that leads can vanish in an instant, no matter the circumstance. It happened again during the third quarter on Sunday.
Antetokounmpo shined with his second consecutive 40-point performance, but the key to Game 3 was the timely baskets made by Holiday. As the Suns closed to within four points in the third quarter, the All-Star guard knocked down shot after shot and made defensive plays to stop the Suns’ rally.
One noticeable adjustment in Game 3 was Holiday’s defensive assignment, shifting to Devin Booker. The move paid off, as Booker had the worst game of the postseason, scoring just 10 points on 3-14 shooting. The video above shows his ability to stick to his man and still be a force under the basket, then running the floor after making the block. The Bucks thrived in transition, outscoring the Suns 16-6 in fast break points.
Although they had the top-ranked offense during the regular season, defense has always been the one thing that the Bucks could hang their hat on. They are oozing with elite defensive talent at every position, allowing them to switch most screens and be just fine.
Both Antetokounmpo and Holiday were named to the All-Defensive First Team and Lopez has developed into a great rim protector. Only Rudy Gobert blocked more shots on average during the playoffs and everyone knows what PJ Tucker brings to the table. Add Middleton to this group and it is a nightmare for offenses around the league. That is not going to change anytime soon.
Skeptics will point out that the Bucks aided from some key injuries to opposing stars like Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Trae Young, but every team that wins the title catches a break or two along the way. They dealt with Antetokounmpo’s injury and are without Donte DiVincenzo for the entire postseason. It is obvious who has been shouldering the load for the Bucks, but their depth has been crucial to their run to the Finals.
Milwaukee responded on Sunday in what was essentially a must-win game. They understood what it would mean if they went down 0-3 in the series. The key now will be how the Suns adjust in Game 4 and if the Bucks can do it again. Home court advantage should help, as they are 8-1 at home this postseason. Antetokounmpo will aim to continue his historic Finals run, but the key will be the consistency of Holiday and Middleton. At some point, they are going to have to get a win in Phoenix.
As a team, the Bucks average more points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks at home in the playoffs compared to on the road. They also shoot a better percentage overall from the floor and the free-throw line. Antetokounmpo himself was 13-17 from the charity stripe in Game 3, where he struggled mightily during the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Bucks gave up Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice RJ Hampton and two future first-round draft picks as part of the four-team trade for Holiday. They also gave New Orleans the right to swap two future first-round picks as part of the deal. They were willing to part with all of that because they believe that he was the missing piece.
If Holiday continues to play at this level it just might deliver the Bucks their second title, 40 years after winning their first. Even if they come up short, he will still be worth every penny.
NBA
NBA Finals Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Preview, Odds, & Prediction
Giannis Antetotokounmpo returned to top form with 42 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Milwaukee Bucks slipping to 0-2 against a spirited and technically proficient team effort from the Phoenix Suns.
A stint back home at the Fiserv Forum couldn’t have come soon enough for a wounded Bucks outfit that’s struggling to put it all together so far in this series.
It’s hard to lay all the blame at the feet of Mike Budenholzer or his team, mind: each time Antetokounmpo would take one to the rim, it just felt like Devin Booker would sink a 3-pointer in response. And where did that 27 point performance from Mikal Bridges come from? The Suns have been in top form – Monty Williams team is winning this series much more than the Bucks are losing it (if you know what I mean).
The Suns hit 20/40 3-pointers in total in Game 2, shooting from outside the arch with 50% accuracy, whereas the Bucks managed a measly 9/31 with 29% accuracy in the same metric. We wrote before the first game tipped off that, ‘the Bucks do NOT want to get caught up in a 3-point shootout with the Suns,’ and Game 2 showed exactly why.
To get back to winning ways on home turf, Milwaukee needs to do what got them to the finals in the first place, namely: excellent hustle on defense and economical offense, especially at the paint; the Bucks can’t afford to be lulled into the kind of distance shooting tit-for-tat that Chris Paul and co. desire. If they do, and if Giannis is the only guy to post +20 points again, they’ll lose. It’s that simple.
But what do the oddsmakers make of it all, and which team and lines are we putting money down on for this series-defining Game 3 clash?
Read on to get a full preview, the latest odds, and our top picks.
The Phoenix Suns: One of the Suns’ key rotational options Torrey Craig is listed as questionable for tonight’s game in Milwaukee. The Suns are already without Dario Saric, who went down with a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 1, so this is likely to mean extra time out on the court for the starters.
Besides that, the Suns just need to keep doing what they’ve been doing. In Game 2, Booker, Paul, and Bridges each posted +20 point games; the 3-point shooting has been tremendous; Deandre Ayton’s defense and rebounding has been superb, and the Suns aren’t one of those teams that struggle on their travels much either – during the regular season, Phoenix won 75% of road games.
This Suns team has every chance of coming out of this one 3-0 up – something that’s reflected in the NBA odds on the sportsbooks.
That said, it’s unlikely to matter an inch where this game is played if the Bucks’ supporting cast doesn’t step up in Game 3. Besides the excellent return to form of Antetokounmpo, whose +20 points in the third quarter put him alongside the awesome company of Michael Jordan as one of only four players in NBA history to achieve such a haul in one-quarter of the NBA finals, not one other player posted above 20. And this is obviously a huge problem.
Khris Middleton registered just 11 points, converting 5/16 field goal attempts, and Jrue Holiday fared even worse, going 7-for-21 as he amassed a subpar 17 points. It was Holiday’s performance that was most concerning for the Bucks: he’s the Robin to Giannis’s Batman, and a much-improved outing is required from the former 76er and Pelican if the Bucks hope to eke their way back into the series.
Surely, Giannis can’t do it all (or can he?).
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds (Courtesy of Bovada)
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Moneyline Odds
Milwaukee Bucks: +177; Phoenix Suns: -+145
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Points Spread
Milwaukee Bucks: -4 (-112); Phoenix Suns: +4 (-109)
Game 3: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns Total Points
Milwaukee Bucks: U222 (-109); Phoenix Suns O222 (-112)
Prediction & Tips
Expect to see an aggressive first-half performance from the Bucks: they’re wounded animals and they’ll know that no team has ever returned from 3-0 down in playoff history, let alone in the finals. So, this is an absolute must-win situation, and I expect Milwaukee to play as such.
With all that said, Phoenix is 4-0 vs. the Bucks this season and it’s hard not to start to feel like they have their opponents’ number a little here…
We’re backing the Bucks to be up at the half on the alternate spread of 6.5 (+148). But, we’re also backing the Suns on the moneyline to make it 3-0 – it’s such a close game to call that we can’t help but go for the underdog with the superior NBA betting odds.
