Team USA vs. Czech Republic – Preview, Prediction, & Betting Picks
Team USA defeated Iran 120-66 in Wednesday morning’s matchup. According to DraftKings, USA was favored by over 40 points versus Iran. After suffering their first defeat in the Olympics since 2004, their record is now 1-1 in the Tokyo Olympic Games. This was a much-needed victory for the Group A competitor. The team’s next matchup is against the Czech Republic. The USA vs. Czech Republic game is scheduled for Saturday, July 31st at 8:00 a.m. (EST). While the first three of the USA men’s basketball games cannot be watched live on television, the delayed games will air on NBC Sports Network.
However, Peacock, NBA’s exclusive streaming app, is available for live viewership. The games can also be watched via the NBCOlympics.com live stream. For the best NBA betting apps, BetOnline, BetUS, Bovada, MyBookie, and Intertops are available sources. On August 6th, the gold medal game can be watched live on NBC or with fuboTV. The time of that game is schedule for 10:30 p.m. (EST).
According to one Bleacher Report article, Team USA players were complaining about head coach Gregg Popovich’s style of offense. This was first reported by Joe Vardon of The Athletic earlier today. Of course, Coach Popovich wants to run his San Antonio Spurs‘ offense with this Olympic team. His system is centered around persistent ball movement across the court. This worked out especially well with the Spurs’ big three: Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Tim Duncan.
Not to mention, Coach Popovich was named Coach of the Year three times, and he was the NBA All-Star Game head coach four times. He knows what he’s doing. This led to the Spurs winning five NBA titles. Though, team chemistry is also important. Needless to say, these All-Star players are not used to playing on the same team. Each player uses different methods to score baskets and share the wealth on the court. Regarding injuries, there are none listed for the USA and Czech Republic men’s basketball teams.
Game Details:
Date & Time: Saturday, July 31st at 8:00 a.m. (EST)
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Availability: Peacock (live) & NBC Sports Network (delayed)
Spread: -21.5 USA (-120) (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 184
Best Moneyline: USA -3000, Czech Republic +1300 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Best Betting Sites for Olympics: DraftKings, Bovada, and MyBookie.
Team USA Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Zach LaVine
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Bam Adebayo
Team Czech Republic Projected Starting Lineup:
PG: Tomas Satoransky
SG: Blake Schilb
SF: Jaromir Bohacik
PF: Ondrej Balvin
C: Jan Vesely
DraftKings, Bovada, and MyBookie are popular betting sites during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for men’s basketball. Bovada’s futures odds for the Tokyo Olympic Games are helpful for basketball gamblers, too. For BetUs, the app offers a $2,500 deposit bonus, and it is one of the best apps to use for live, pre-game, and futures betting. Pertaining to the “USA vs. Czech Republic” table odds down below for the spread, moneyline, and total, this image was retrieved from MyBookie.ag.
USA vs. Czech Republic Preview
Leading into the USA vs. Iran matchup on Wednesday, bettors worldwide were wondering why Team USA’s point spread odds increased from 12-point favorites to 41-point favorites. As it turns out, USA won by 54 points. Either the Iranians forgot they had a game scheduled this morning, the team has zero notable NBA All-Stars, or maybe the Americans were striving to achieve a statement-win after losing 83-76 versus France. It could have been a combination of these three logical explanations.
Furthermore, for the USA vs. Czech Republic opening odds, Team USA is favored by at least 21 points. The current Over/Under for Saturday’s game is set at 184. In the team’s 120-66 win over Iran, Trail Blazers‘ guard Damian Lillard led USA on the stat sheet, ending his performance with 21 points, two rebounds, and five assists in 23 minutes played. He also shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc. Suns’ guard Devin Booker had 16 points, five rebounds, one assist, and three steals as well.
From the bench, Celtics‘ forward Jayson Tatum closed out his performance with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block. Every single player on Team USA scored at least two baskets in this match. Moreover, USA shot 42-for-76 (44.3 percent) from the field, whereas Iran shot 25-for-67 (37.3 percent). Not only did the Iranians struggle to hang onto the ball, considering they had 23 turnovers and the Americans had 10 steals, their shooting accuracy was pitiful.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Bounce Back 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
📊 https://t.co/r6B68tebQ7#Tokyo2020 | #Basketball pic.twitter.com/7NutJWQHYC
— FIBA #Tokyo2020 (@FIBA) July 28, 2021
The USA has had several Olympics’ blowout wins in the past, but after previous lackluster performances against Australia, Nigeria, and France, fans were not actually expecting this 120-66 victory. Oddsmakers were projecting a victory by at least 40 points. Some of us could not believe what we watched. Perhaps, the Iranians were not used to competing against NBA All-Stars. Their shooting accuracy was putrid in this morning’s game. Having said all of this, bettors should not read too much into this win for Team USA. It was just one game.
On the flip side, the Czech Republic lost to France 97-77. Heading into this matchup, the French were nearly 10-point favorites over the Czechs. So, oddsmakers nearly got this one correct. In 32 minutes played, Czech center Jan Vesely led the team in the box score, with a total of 19 points, five rebounds, three assists, and four steals. The seven-foot big man also shot 9-for-12 from the field. Ondrej Balvin finished his performance with 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and three blocks in 27 minutes played. Plus, starter Tomas Satoransky and bench player Patrik Auda scored 14 points a piece.
Upon further review of the team statistics, France out-rebounded the Czech Republic 35 to 26. This was a contributing factor in their 20-point loss here. Nevertheless, another factor was their low free throw shooting percentage. The Czechs shot 7-for-16 (43.8 percent) from the free throw line, while the French shot 8-for-10 (80 percent). Concerning the 21-point spread for the USA vs. Czech Republic upcoming match, in terms of shooting, it now makes sense based on how inaccurate the Czechs are on the court.
Prediction: USA wins by 25+ points
It is possible for the odds to change before the USA plays the Czech Republic on Saturday. However, the Americans will still remain the favorites in this matchup, assuming multiple starting players do not test positive for COVID-19 or sustain any major injuries. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the spread is listed at -21.5, favoring USA. By the end of Thursday, the spread might increase to -28. Despite the team winning by 54 points over Iran, a margin of victory between 20 to 30 points sounds more reasonable.
The Americans cannot crumble their opponents by over 50 points every game. Therefore, the odds still favor Team USA no matter what right now. Who knows? Maybe USA could defeat similar lower-tier teams, such as Iran or Czech Republic, with only their bench players. Now, that would be something worth watching. In all seriousness, while the annoying “USA is the best! We’re winning the gold!” biased optimism and blind homerism has not yet returned to USA men’s basketball, the team defeating below average opponents certainly helps to raise confidence levels.
2021 Olympics Basketball Betting Picks
On Wednesday, the Olympics’ schedule for men’s basketball begins with the United States taking on Iran at 12:40 a.m. (EST). This is one of the listed games for Group A. For the preview, prediction, and betting picks for the USA vs. Iran matchup, this other article is available for bettors. Then, for Group B, Italy will play against Australia at 4:20 a.m. (EST). For the second Group A matchup on Wednesday, the Czech Republic will face France at 8:00 a.m. (EST). These games can be watched live via Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Viewers can also watch the televised games with NBA League Pass.
Bovada and MyBookie are two excellent betting sites for gambling on men’s basketball during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The best NBA betting apps are from MyBookie, BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, and BetOnline. When bettors use MyBookie, the app offers a $500 deposit bonus for new users. For the Italy vs. Australia and France vs. Czech Republic games, if an individual wants to bet on the best moneyline, DraftKings is the superior choice. For a side note, these games are being played at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.
Italy vs. Australia – Group B
Spread: Italy +7 (+112), Australia -7 (-108)
Total: 171.5
Over/Under: -108, -112
Best Moneyline: Italy +240, Australia -330
Accessibility: NBC Sports App
Italy Starting Lineup:
PG: Nico Mannion
SG: Stefano Tonut
SF: Simone Fontecchio
PF: Michele Vitali
C: Nicolo Melli
Australia Starting Lineup:
PG: Patty Mills
SG: Matthew Dellavedova
SF: Joe Ingles
PF: Aron Baynes
C: Jock Landale
Italy defeated Germany 92-82 on Sunday, July 25. Forward Simone Fontecchio led the team in statistics, finishing his performance with 20 points, four rebounds, three steals, and one block. Stefano Tonut had 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Italy’s bench players combined for 28 points in their 10-point win over Germany. Hawks’ forward Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points from the bench, too. One big advantage the Italians had over the Germans was their three-point shooting accuracy. They shot 15-for-31 (48.4 percent) from beyond the arc. Plus, Italy had a total of 11 steals overall, and this was on top of an 11-0 run to help seal their first victory.
Moreover, Australia defeated Nigeria 84-67 on Sunday, July 25. The top story after this win was Australia’s bench players outscoring their starters. The Aussies’ starters scored 26 points versus Nigeria, while the reserve players had 58 points! A win is a win, but some players needed to elevate their intensity, such as Jazz’s Joe Ingles. In 33 minutes, he scored only 11 points In 35 minutes played, guard Patty Mills ended his performance with 25 points, four rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Forward Nick Kay had 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one block. While the Aussies did out-rebound the Nigerians 44 to 38, they also had a much higher free throw shooting percentage, shooting 17-for-19 (89.5 percent) from the free throw line.
Prediction – Australia wins by four points
Australia is the favored team over Italy. They held Nigeria to 67 points. Aside from Gallinari’s decent performance from the bench against Germany, some bettors are not expecting the Italians to be able to keep up with the Aussies this time around. According to Bovada, Australia has -350 odds of defeating Italy, whereas the Italians have +275 odds of pulling off the upset. In all fairness, picking Australia is the best bet. Not to mention, it is the safest bet concerning the uncertainties each of the players are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
France vs. Czech Republic – Group A
Spread: France -9.5 (-105), Czech Republic +9.5 (-115)
Total: 165
Over/Under: -110
Best Moneyline: France -450, Czech Republic +355
Accessibility: NBC Sports App
France Starting Lineup:
PG: Nando De Colo
SG: Evan Fournier
SF: Nicolas Batum
PF: Guerschon Yabusele
C: Rudy Gobert
Czech Republic Starting Lineup:
PG: Tomas Satoransky
SG: Blake Schilb
SF: Jaromir Bohacik
PF: Ondrej Balvin
C: Jan Vesely
France defeated Team USA 83-76 this past Sunday. In 34 minutes played, shooting guard Evan Fournier ended his performance with 28 points, four rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert finished his game with 14 points, nine rebounds, and one assist. The bench players combined for 17 points against USA. Moustapha Fall scored seven points and acquired four rebounds. On top of Brooklyn Nets’ small forward Kevin Durant fouling out, Team USA missing too many baskets led to a satisfying victory for France. The French shot 29-for-62 (46.8 percent) from the field, whereas the Americans shot 25-for-69 (36.2 percent) from the field. France also out-rebounded USA 42 to 36. Furthermore, Fournier and Gobert are once again starting for France versus Czech Republic.
In the Czech Republic’s 84-78 victory over Iran, bench player Patrik Auda led the team in scoring, with a total of 16 points in 23 minutes played. He also had six rebounds against Iran. Blake Schilb had 14 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one block in 24 minutes played. Schilb is projected to be in the starting lineup against France. While the Iranians shot 31-62 (50 percent) from the field, the Czechs had a field goal shooting percentage of 44.6 percent. This was based on shooting 33-for-74. If the Czech players prefer quantity over quality, they will most likely struggle versus France’s starting lineup. Additionally, it helped for the team to out-rebound Iran 43 to 33. We’ll see if the Czech Republic can maintain their rebounding abilities against fresh NBA-tested competitors.
Prediction – France wins by six points
Sports bettors might be tempted to pick an upset on Wednesday, but then again, we have little data to base our predictions on this early during the Tokyo Olympics. France was good enough to defeat Team USA, so picking them to win over the Czech Republic makes perfect sense. And, when we look at the number of different French players who have NBA experience, the best possible pick becomes as clear as daylight. Expect the Czechs to hang with the French throughout the majority of the four quarters. However, France will pull away in the closing minutes to earn their second victory in the Tokyo Games.
Team USA vs. Iran – Preview, Prediction, & Betting Picks
Team USA is coming off their first Olympics’ loss in men’s basketball since 2004. In the post-game press conference after USA lost 83-76 against France, head coach Greg Popovich said, “When you lose a game, you’re not surprised. You’re disappointed. I don’t understand the word ‘surprised.’ That sort of disses the French team, as if we’re supposed to beat them by 30. That’s a hell of a team.” Leading up to this matchup, another contributing factor for the team’s loss was Wizards‘ guard Bradley Beal bowing out of the Olympics after being placed in the COVID-19 health and safety protocols during training camp. In the 2020-21 NBA season, Beal averaged 31.3 points per game. Regarding the injury report, as of July 27th, there are no reported injuries for these two teams.
Moreover, the USA’s second men’s basketball game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is schedule for Wednesday, July 28th at 12:40 a.m. (EST). Unfortunately, the next two USA men’s basketball games are not guaranteed to air live on television in the United States. However, the games can be watched on NBC channels (delayed) and NBC’s exclusive streaming service known as Peacock. Plus, the NBC Sports mobile app will stream the games live. Free trials are also available for Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, or AT&T TV Now. The game can also be watched via NBA League Pass. For betting on medal and group winners for men’s basketball, Bovada offers the best service.
Game Details
Date & Time: Wednesday, July 28th at 12:40 a.m. (EST)
Location: Saitama Super Arena; Saitama, Japan
Availability: Peacock (live) & NBC (delayed)
Spread: USA -41.5 (-110) (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Over/Under: 166.5
Best Moneyline: USA -8000, Iran +2500 (per DraftKings Sportsbook)
Team USA Starting Lineup:
PG: Damian Lillard
SG: Zach LaVine
SF: Kevin Durant
PF: Draymond Green
C: Bam Adebayo
Team Iran Starting Lineup:
PG: Mohammad Jamshidi
SG: Behnam Yakhchali
SF: Arsalan Kazemi
PF: Samad Nikkhah Bahrami
C: Hamed Haddadi
Bovada and MyBookie are two available betting sites for gambling on men’s basketball during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The best NBA betting apps are from MyBookie, BetUS, Bovada, Intertops, and BetOnline. With MyBookie, the app offers a $500 deposit bonus for new users. For the USA vs. Iran matchup, if an individual wants to bet on the best moneyline, DraftKings is another option as well.
USA vs. Iran Preview
Referencing Bovada’s Olympics odds, Team USA is the favorite to win gold in men’s basketball, with odds showing -250. Slovenia and Australia are tied for second, possessing +800 odds. With odds showing +75000, Iran ranks 12th for odds to win the gold medal. They could still win their fourth consecutive gold medal in basketball, but this team appears to be different from previous USA men’s basketball teams. Their performance against the French was pitiful. Anyways, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, this past Sunday, USA opened as 12.5-point favorites versus Iran. However, yesterday the oddsmakers changed their projection to 29.5-point favorites. As of Tuesday, July 27, DraftKings Sportsbook has USA listed as 41.5-point favorites over Iran.
Team USA’s starting lineup in the Olympics consisted of Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and Bam Adebayo. In the team’s 83-76 loss against France, with a total of 18 points, Milwaukee Bucks‘ guard Jrue Holiday led the team in scoring. However, Holiday’s performance was not sufficient enough to carry the team. His teammates around him failed to contribute at a higher level. In 25 minutes played, Bam Adebayo closed out his performance with 12 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Damian Lillard also scored 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. For the winning team, the leading scorer for France was Evan Fournier, finishing his game with 28 points and four rebounds. The French ended their first win on a 16-2 run late in the fourth quarter.
Final.#Basketball #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/qDLZtikMC7
— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 25, 2021
While the turnovers and field goal percentages were identical between these two teams, the difference-makers were personal fouls. For free throw shooting percentage, France shot 17-for-24 (70.8 percent) from the free throw line, whereas USA shot 16-for-21 (76.2 percent). Additionally, France committed 21 fouls in the match, which was all right considering USA had a total of 25 personal fouls called against them. Despite small forward Kevin Durant scoring 10 points, he also fouled out of the game. This was another poor game plan by Coach Popovich. This was especially evident in the team’s consecutive losses against Australia and Nigeria during those exhibition games. Practice games or not, USA looked less than mediocre, never mind lethargic and disinterested.
Then again, Iran is also trying to recover from an 84-78 loss versus Czech Republic. Guard Behnam Yakhchali led the team on the stat sheet, ending his performance with 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes played. In 29 minutes on the court, Mohammad Jamshidi had 16 points, one rebound, and seven assists. For the Czech Republic, with 16 points, Patrik Auda led his team in points. While the Czechs out-rebounded the Iranians 43 to 33, they also had fewer turnovers. The winning team had 15 turnovers, while Iran had 21 overall.
The team came close to erasing a 21-point deficit. Iran’s past starting lineup was Benam Yakhchali, Mohammad Jamshidi, Samad Bahrami, Arsalan Kazemi, and Hamed Haddadi. Though, this is subject to change. The projected starting lineup is listed in the game details section shown above. Yakhchali will once again be returning as a guard, and of course, he led the team in scoring against the Czech Republic.
A brave Iran nearly erased a 21-point deficit, coming as close as 4 late in the fourth, but Czech Republic prevail to open their Olympic account! 🇨🇿
Basketball is up and running at #Tokyo2020! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/pAVMFFn2Um
— FIBA #Tokyo2020 (@FIBA) July 25, 2021
Prediction: USA wins by 15+ points
Team USA is nearly a 42-point favorite against Iran. Based on their previous 89-79 defeat versus France, it is certainly hard to believe this team will beat a team by 40 points. Many bettors were not expecting for Durant to foul out, either. After their seven-point loss, Bovada adjusted the odds of USA winning their group. Now, France has the favored -550 odds of winning Group A, whereas USA has +400 odds. Though, between USA and Iran right now, the Americans are obviously the best of the worst. All things considered, USA will likely have their first bounce-back victory, but the question right now is, how many points will they win by?
Some bettors are speculating a 12-point margin of victory, however, others are suggesting 23 points. A prediction of at least 15 points sounds reasonable. Why? It’s because Iran’s men’s basketball team has lost multiple games already. In the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Round (2019) for Group F, Japan defeated Iran 70-56. Then, Spain defeated Iran 73-65 later in the year. Iran losing 84-78 versus the Czech Republic just adds to this notable trend. Nevertheless, while some could say that Iran is due for their first win, so is the USA. The Americans have not lost multiple games since 2004. In the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, the USA lost 92-73 versus Puerto Rico, 94-90 against Lithuania, and 89-81 versus Argentina. Time will tell if the Americans can turn over a new leaf.
NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal never requested a trade, remains committed to Wizards
This NBA offseason has been a frustrating one for some die-hard fans, especially Washington Wizards‘ fans. On June 18, 2021, news broke concerning shooting guard Bradley Beal announcing his commitment to play for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team. A few weeks ago, it was reported by USA Basketball that Beal would not play in the Tokyo Olympics. And, this was because the 28-year-old three-time NBA All-Star had to enter the COVID-19 health and safety protocols. This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Missouri native.
In an interview published by CBS Sports on July 15, 2021, regarding the chance to play for USA Basketball, Beal told CBS’ Michael Kaskey-Blomain, “It’s an honor. It’s something that you take for granted. Not a lot of guys in the league get this opportunity. We all know that. We didn’t live up to what we wanted to a few years ago (in the 2019 FIBA World Cup), and so now we have an opportunity to get back what’s rightfully ours.”
In 2010, Beal won the FIBA-Under 17 World Cup MVP. Though, everyone can see his passion for basketball. Needless to say, it is an awful experience for any athlete to have to bow out of the Olympics. In addition to this unfortunate news, there is all kinds of speculation across the Internet concerning Beal’s future with the Wizards. From Boston.com, it was reported two days ago that Beal would welcome a trade if he was moved to the Boston Celtics. The report also included three other teams: Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers. This latest news information was originally reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer. Last Saturday, Fischer stated, “Boston’s path to securing Beal would appear far more costly, as the Celtics’ offer almost certainly has to include Jaylen Brown and all of their future draft picks they are able to part with.”
Word has spread across front offices around the NBA: Bradley Beal is weighing whether to request a trade from the Washington Wizards.
“He knows he has to make a decision before the draft,” said one source with knowledge of Beal’s thinking. More @BR_NBA: https://t.co/M1vhNx0ZRn
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 24, 2021
Although the report could still be accurate, many fans are asking for more evidence to help support this claim. This is Beal’s team; he was drafted by Washington third overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. Would the Wizards be wiling to trade their star player for Jaylen Brown and potential future draft picks? This remains to be seen. Plus, everyone should keep in mind that although Beal was open to a trade, at least he never demanded an immediate trade. The latest news is likely just trade rumors and meaningless gossip.
Moreover, the 2020-21 Wizards finished 34-38 (.472), ranking third in the Southeast Division and eighth overall in the Eastern Conference. The team lost four games to one in the first round of the postseason against the 76ers. The Wizards have not appeared in the NBA Finals since the 1978-79 season, and they have not won the championship since the 1977-78 season, when they defeated the Seattle Supersonics in Game 7 105-99. Not to mention, the Wizards were called the Bullets back then.
After the season ended, the organization agreed to part ways with head coach Scott Brooks. Perhaps Coach Brooks leaving the team is leading Beal to ask more questions about his own future. According to one report by NBC’s Pro Basketball Talk, Beal was irked over the organization hiring Wes Unseld Jr. over Sam Cassell for the vacant head coach position. How much does this play into trade talks?
Well, we all know that Beal is a competitive player, so three consecutive losing seasons by Washington might not be cutting it for him. Then again, a great player should be willing to give a new coach a chance. Last season, in 60 games played, the six-foot-three guard averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. The 9-year NBA veteran also shot 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc. In the 2021 All-Star Game, in 31 minutes played, Beal scored 26 points.
On October 17, 2019, Beal signed a two-year, $72 million extension with Washington. He earned $28.7 million this past season, and he will earn $34.5 million in the upcoming 2021-22 season. Beal’s player option for the 2022-23 season is also $37.2 million. So, folks should keep in mind that Beal is still showing his loyalty to the Wizards. He is only considering a trade request before the draft. The key word here is “considering.” Having said this, not even LeBron James is safe from a trade in this league. Ok, maybe only James is safe.
