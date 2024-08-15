2024 NBA Schedule Release: TV Info, Start Times, Dates & More

The NBA unveiled its 2024-25 schedule Thursday with the Knicks-Celtics rivalry opening the season on Tuesday, Oct. 22 on TNT. That matchup will be followed by Olympic teammates LeBron James and Anthony Edwards facing off when the Lakers host the Timberwolves.

For the second doubleheader night of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday, Oct. 23, the Philadelphia 76ers are scheduled to host the Milwaukee Bucks, then the Phoenix Suns will take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Both of those contests will air live on ESPN.

SAVE THE DATE! 📅 The 2024-25 regular season tips off on Tuesday, October 22. #KiaTipOff24 Check out the National TV Schedule for opening week 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/sBhHJiECq6 — NBA (@NBA) August 15, 2024

As a matter of fact, NBA fans are eager to see the 76ers’ new Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey make their long-awaited debut against Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

The Emirates NBA Cup 2024 runs from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Tuesday, Dec. 17. Group play games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays from Nov. 12 through Tuesday, Dec. 3. During these “Cup Nights,” the only NBA games scheduled will be group play games.

2024-25 NBA schedule key dates: regular season runs from Oct. 22 through April 13, All-Star Weekend will be held from Feb. 14-16

Furthermore, the NBA’s Christmas Day lineup includes San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama making his holiday debut at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will also host Edwards and the Wolves in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals.

Additionally, the Sixers then will square off against the reigning champs in Boston. That matchup will be followed by Stephen Curry and James meeting for the fourth time on Christmas. The Lakers are scheduled at San Francisco to play Golden State.

For the final Christmas Day game, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets will be visiting Phoenix to face the Suns’ Big Three: Devin Booker, Durant, and Bradley Beal.

The NBA today released its complete game schedule for the 2024-25 regular season. 🏀 Schedule by day: https://t.co/I02oZ97WYY 🏀 Schedule by team: https://t.co/dbSxtQLqEQ 🏀 Press release: https://t.co/sGv6NSpH9a 🏀 Notable dates ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/V9a3heZD7n — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) August 15, 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend will be held from Feb. 14-16 in San Francisco at the Warriors’ Chase Center. It will be the 74th edition of the NBA All-Star Game, and the game will be televised nationally by TNT for the 23rd and final consecutive year.

Moreover, the 2024-25 regular season will conclude on Sunday, April 13. The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament runs from April 15-18. Following the play-in competition, the NBA playoffs begin a day later on Saturday, April 19.

The 2025 NBA Finals begin on Thursday, June 5.

Of course, the complete list of games can be read on NBA.com.