2025 NBA All-Star Game Voting: How It Works, Key Dates, & 3-for-1 Days

With the NBA Cup coming to a close and the Christmas Day games on the horizon, that can only mean one thing: All-Star festivities are right around the corner!

On Tuesday, the NBA confirmed huge changes to the showcase game and so with that in mind, there’s no better time to stay on top of all that’s to come in San Francisco in the middle of February.

Here’s what you need to know:

Key dates

Friday, Feb. 14: Celebrity game, Rising Stars game

Saturday, Feb. 15: All-Star Saturday Night (Skills competition, 3-point shootout, dunk competition)

Sunday, Feb. 16: All-Star Game/Tournament

Where?

This year’s All-Star weekend was awarded to the San Francisco Bay Area. All the main events will take place at Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

How it works

For the first time, the All-Star Game which is usually considered the showcase event will be a three-game tournament featuring four teams. 24 All-Stars will be split into three teams while the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars game. The four teams will be managed by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Kenny Smith.

There will be an All-Star draft where Barkley, O’Neal, and Smith will select their teams. It will occur on Thursday, Feb. 6. Starters will be announced on Jan. 23 with reserves confirmed on Jan. 30.

The “tournament” will feature two semifinals and a final, with each game having a target score of 40 points.

Voting

Fan voting will be accessible from Thursday, Dec. 19 to Monday, Jan. 20. The fan vote is crucial as it accounts for 50% of the vote to select starters. Another 25% of the vote is allocated to current players, with the final 25% devoted to a media panel. Once the starters are selected, 14 reserves will be selected by current NBA head coaches.

3-for-1 Days

There will be six 3-for-1 voting days for fans, where each vote is worth triple. Keep the dates below in mind when voting:

Dec. 21

Dec. 25

Jan. 3

Jan. 10

Jan. 17

Jan. 20 (final day of voting)

—

The 2026 All-Star weekend will be held in Los Angeles, California while Phoenix, Arizona will host the 2027 All-Star weekend.