76ers Fined $100K For Statements About Joel Embiid’s Health

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for public statements the organization made about the health status of seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid, according to multiple reports.

Although the NBA’s investigation revealed that the Sixers did not violate player participation policy with Embiid’s missed games, they did so with the public comments that did not properly reflect his health issues with his knee.

In its statement, the league cited comments made by president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and coach Nick Nurse that were “inconsistent with Joel Embiid’s health status and in violation of NBA rules.”

The NBA has fined the Philadelphia 76ers $100,000 for public statements around health status of All-NBA center Joel Embiid, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/qYrMeUMlHG — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2024

The NBA said it has confirmed that Embiid has been unable to play so far this season because of a “left knee condition.” He underwent knee surgery this past February, which sidelined him for much of the regular season.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps said the 76ers were going to carefully monitor Embiid’s workload this season. Embiid also suggested that he may not play both legs of a back-to-back at any point in his career moving forward.

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid, Paul George “participated in portions of practice” on Tuesday

Last season, he averaged career highs of 34.7 points, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per contest in 39 games, while shooting 52.9% from the field and career bests of 38.8% from 3-point range and 88.3% at the free throw line.

In September, the Sixers reached a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension with Embiid that guarantees him a total of $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season.

Embiid declined his $59 million player option for the 2026-27 season before signing the new contract extension. He will earn $69 million in the final year of the new deal.

Sixers all-stars Joel Embiid and Paul George are out tomorrow vs. Detroit. The team said they participated in portions of practice today, and will be re-assessed later in the week. pic.twitter.com/IOaC5FkyOx — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 29, 2024

Both Embiid and free agent acquisition Paul George have yet to make their season debuts. George has been dealing with a bone bruise in his left knee.

The 76ers said earlier Tuesday that both stars “participated in portions of practice.” However, Embiid and George have been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons.